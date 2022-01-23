Cortina, bad fall for the Goggia: check in Milan, there is a fear of a distortion

Sofia arrives at the finish in pain, the severity of the injury is not yet known. In the next few hours the response from a resonance: the champion in helicopter to the Lombard capital

Bated breath for Sofia Goggia. After yesterday’s downhill success, the blue flag bearer for the Beijing Games was the protagonist of a bad fall in the super-G and there is a fear of a serious injury to her left knee. “Sofia Goggia has reported a sprained left knee that will be evaluated in the next few hours in Milan,” said Fisi.

Visit – After the crash, Goggia returned to skis and reached the finish line, but she appeared very sore and there is still no news on the extent of the injury. The blue has left the limping parterre, leaning behind two members of the blue staff and now she will go to Milan by helicopter for an MRI. The Madonnina of Milan is expected to be investigated at the Nursing Home.

Last year, Goggia was injured on the eve of the World Cup in Cortina, on that occasion it was a problem in her right knee (compound fracture of the tibial plateau).

The Beijing Games kick off on February 4th and Goggia is the standard-bearer of the blue team.

