Cosenza-Ascoli 1-3, the Picchio drops the trio with Collocolo, Caligara and Iliev. Monstre performance by Bidaoui – picenotime

Cosenza and Ascoli return to challenge each other at the “San Vito-Marulla” stadium in the match valid for the twentieth day of the Serie B championship, before the second round. The bianconeri are returning from a 4-2 win on the Ternana field, while the rossoblùs did not play against the Cittadella due to the many positivity at Covid-19 in the team group.

Occhiuzzi focuses on a 4-3-1-2 with Matosevic between the posts and the defense made up of Bittante, Rigione, Hristov and Liotti. In the control room Palmiero assisted by Carraro and Situm, on the Boultam trocar in support of the Pandolfi and Millico points. Sottil also returns to 4-3-1-2 with Leali in goal and the rearguard formed by Baschirotto, Bellusci, Quaranta and Falasco. Midline with Collocolo, Caligara and Eramo, on the trocar there is Saric behind Bidaoui and Tsadjout. Before the match began, a minute of meditation was observed in memory of the former rossoblù coach Gianni Di Marzo, with the Calabrian players on the pitch with mourning on his arm. The Guest Sector closed due to restrictive measures after the increase in infections from Covid-19. Present in the stands the president Neri, the general manager Tanzi and the vice president Di Maso.

After two minutes Bidaoui’s good point on the left, the ball goes to Tsadjout who turns and kicks, ball out after a detour from Rigione. At the 6 ‘minute the Picchio took the lead with Collocolo who finalized an excellent choral action with a comfortable right flat in the area on an assist from Eramo. The hosts try to reply with a header from Pandolfi, on a corner from the right, which does not end too far from the intersection of the posts. At 12 ‘Carraro enters the area on Palmiero’s filter, an insidious cross-shot that gets lost on the side. Immediately after a cross by Bittante from the right, Boultam’s control and shot from the line, ball that touches the post. At 28 ‘Bidaoui flies on the counterattack, focuses and throws a terrifying right that is printed on the post. At 41 ‘diagonal low shot from Caligara that passes to the side after yet another percussion of an unstoppable Bidaoui.

At the beginning of the second half Occhiuzzi immediately lined up Vallocchia in place of Situm. At 49 ‘Ascoli close to doubling: Bidaoui stretches out on the left, assist for the arrival in tow by Saric who from an excellent position sends high with the right. At 52 ‘Bittante (already booked) was sent off for a slap in midfield against Eramo (yellow card also for the Juventus midfielder). Pandolfi comes out, in his place the defender Tiritiello. Despite the numerical inferiority, the Calabrians grab equal in the 55th minute by virtue of an unfortunate own goal by Tsadjout on a free-kick cut by Vallocchia from the right. At 58 ‘Bidaoui arrives in the area of ​​great career, right inside low shot that goes off to the side. At 67 ‘Sottil reinforces the attack with the Bulgarian Iliev for Eramo. At 70 ‘Bidaoui’s serpentine in the rossoblù area, Tiritiello knocks him out and the referee Meraviglia concedes the penalty. Caligara goes from the spot like in Terni and with a powerful left he folds Matosevic’s hands. Occhiuzzi inserts Caso and Florenzi in place of Carraro and Boultam. At 76 ‘Picchio near the trio with a blow from the line by Saric very close to the post. In the final Sottil relies on Buchel and De Paoli for Saric and Tsadjout (the latter booked). At minute 86 Ascoli closes the score: another overwhelming ride by Bidaoui in the left lane, the ball rears in the area, Iliev arrives with a cold left-handed Matosevic (second goal in the league for the Bulgarian). D’Orazio and Palazzino also enter the recovery in place of Falasco and Bidaoui (the Moroccan protagonist of a monumental test). Sottil’s team thus conquers the ninth victory in the league, the second consecutive, the seventh away from home. The points in the standings become 32 in view of the next home match against Perugia after the weekend break.