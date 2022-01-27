COSENZA – Mayor Franz Caruso inaugurates on Thursday 27 January, at the Brettii and Enotri Museum, the exhibition “The art of war” by Bruno Canova with which the initiatives of the “Month of Memory” kick off

With the inauguration at the Museo dei Brettii e degli Enotri of the exhibition “The art of war” by Bruno Canova, considered one of the greatest exponents of twentieth-century Italian art, the municipal administration, led by Mayor Franz Caruso, will officially give the away, tomorrow, Thursday 27 January, Day of Remembrance, at the events of the “Month of Remembrance”, promoted, until 27 February, to commemorate the Shoah, in collaboration with the Museum of Brettii and Enotri and the University Network for the Day of Memory. The first important act of the initiatives implemented by the municipal administration will be the opening, at 17.00, of the exhibition, curated by Alessandra Carelli, Paolo Coen and Lorenzo Canova (son of the artist Bruno Canova, who passed away in 2012) . The inauguration of the event will be attended by the Mayor Franz Caruso, the Councilor for the culture of democratic memory and legality Veronica Buffone and the Director of the Brettii and Enotri Museum, Marilena Cerzoso. The monographic exhibition consists of more than 40 works that include a selection of drawings, paintings, engravings and etchings that will allow you to deepen the figure and artistic personality of Bruno Canova, born in Bologna in 1925 and died in 2012 in Lacco Ameno d ‘Ischia. It is a sequence of works dedicated to the horrors of the Second World War, in which an immediate and unavoidable communicative force is combined and enhanced by a refined level of figurative invention and stylistic hold. The cycle of works created by the important artist between the end of the Sixties and the Seventies, but carried on until his death, represents Canova’s desire to use the language of the visual arts to contribute to the great collective mosaic of Memory, a This choice is also and above all dictated by the need to continue to pass on to future generations the memory of the horrors of dictatorships, of the war and the tragic memory of the Shoah. The exhibition that will be hosted at the Museo dei Brettii e degli Enotri is the testimony of a tragedy in which the artist was personally involved and of the atrocities he survived. In fact, Bruno Canova was interned in 1944 as a partisan in a German concentration camp. From this sad experience came a book, now unobtainable, “The art of war”, from 1972, and the exhibition, with the same title, which will remain in Cosenza from January 27 until February 27. The itinerant exhibition touched many Italian cities. In his works Canova combines his avant-garde training, linked to the graphics of Albe Steiner, Max Huber and the photography of Luigi Veronesi, with a personal reworking of the Futurist and Dadaist collage and his iconic vocation as a draftsman and painter. Works that are the result of long historical research, using posters, newspaper clippings and original documents inserted in the body of the work, drawings and painted parts. The result, of great expressive power and painful participation, is undoubtedly linked to his direct experience, where the symbols do not remain suspended as cold evocations, but become structural elements of the dramatic power of works full of an intense and painful ability to witness and evoke facts and things so frightening that they reach the threshold of the unspeakable.

Upon returning from the last exhibition – held in Seville – it was decided, together with his son Lorenzo Canova, an internationally renowned art historian and critic, to the museologist and art historian Paolo Coen and, last but not least, to the late critic Maurizio Calvesi, to bring “The art of war”, which is one of the great events of Rome Capital, in Calabria and to entrust it to Dr. Alessandra Carelli, regional referent of the University Network for the Day of Remembrance.

The exhibition will be open until February 27 and will have special guides in the students of the III and IV B Cambridge of the Liceo Bernardino Telesio engaged, at the Museum of Brettii and Enotri, in a Path for the acquisition of transversal skills and orientation (PCTO , former school-work alternation). Suitably trained, the students also participated in the preparation of the exhibition.

The inauguration of the Bruno Canova exhibition will be followed, at 18.00, again tomorrow, Thursday 27 January, by a reading, by the Arti Blu Film Acting School and the “Stanislao Giacomantonio” Conservatory of Cosenza, with the video intervention by Claudio Facchinelli, editor of the introduction to the book “Voices of the Shoah”. The reading includes an alternation of musical pieces and themed readings. The students of the Conservatory who will perform are Ludovica del Bagno on the violin and Giancarlo Grande on the piano. Among the pieces that will be performed, the soundtrack, by John Williams, taken from the film “Schindler’s List” by Steven Spielberg, the sudden opera 51 number 3 by Frederic Chopin, and the Etude tableau by Rachmaninoff. The readings will be alternated by the students of the “Blue Arts” film acting school, Cristina Raffaele, Stefania Scola and Andrea Marozzo.

Access to the exhibition is free. To participate in the reading, in compliance with the anticovid rules, reservations will be required on the telephone number 098423303 until the capacity of the seats is reached. The use of the FFP2 mask is recommended and we remind you that the reinforced green pass is always mandatory for entry to the Museum.

