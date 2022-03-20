Cosenza, the new vaccine does not convince the “no vax”

Contagions skyrocketing, pharmacies always stormed for quick swabs, especially for the control swabs needed to “free” entire families hostage to Covid. This is the photograph that best represents Cosentino in recent weeks. To this picture is added, however, a not very comforting fact: the vaccination campaign proceeds but slowly. At least as regards the first doses of the “no vax” or those who are still more than suspicious. In addition to the numbers, this element is also reinforced by the city and province vaccination centers that are no longer crowded. The slowdown in the vaccination campaign is an almost physiological fact that has several explanations. Above all, one emerges: not even the Novavax has served to convince the “no vax”. From 1 March the administration started also in Calabria and in Cosenza some people received the new vaccine without making too much resistance. But there weren’t many and this despite the vaccination obligations for some categories and the limitations imposed by the Super Green pass. Yet the health workers of the Asp of Cosenza, coordinated by the doctor Valentina Battendieri who is also responsible for the vaccination platform of the health company, are working hard to ensure that, as always, everything is carried out in full compliance with the rules. The administration of the second and third doses then proceeds, but work is also being done on the administration of the fourth doses. The latter, for the moment, are only available to hyper-fragile and “extremely vulnerable” people regardless of age. Work is also being done on pediatric vaccinations. Here, the trend appears to be positive as regards the age group between 11 and 18 years. Parents seem to have overcome fears and mistrust and have vaccinated their children in particular between January and February when several Open vax days dedicated to children were organized in the city and province.

Read the full article on the print edition of Gazzetta del Sud – Cosenza

© All rights reserved