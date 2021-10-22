Cosmetic lines of celebs, why do they like them so much?

C.What could be better than turning your career around with a new adventure? This is what happens to many celebrities who choose to explore other worlds, away from movie sets and spotlights. And the hottest sector is beauty and wellness, declined in all possible forms.

This is how new brands were born followed by stars who in recent years have allowed themselves to be seduced by a second entrepreneurial career. Which passes for beveroni remise-en-forme like those of Kate Hudson and Jessica Biel to the haircare line of Jennifer Aniston and to that of skincare of Ellen DeGeneres. And they are not the only ones, on the contrary, 2021 marked a real boom in the cosmetic lines of celebs.

Celebrity cosmetic lines, the news

The first, or almost, a leading the way in the industry was Gwyneth Paltrow. Put aside the Oscar (1999 for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Shakespeare in Love), founded the Goop brand in 2008 designed for well-being at 360 °.

Since then, the world of beauty signed by celebs has come a long way. In particular it is right in recent years, new lines, ideas and brands have been born behind which celebrities are hidden. The last ones who are about to make the leap, to hear the rumors, are Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle.

From Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle…

In 2022 the last episode of theEllen DeGeneres Show of American comedy: a program that closes its doors after interviewing over 2400 celebs and winning 60 Emmy Awards, but also having been hit by various controversies, including accusations of racism.

And the 63-year-old will launch Kind Science at the end of October, his new line of skincare presented on 5 October during one of the episodes.

The strong point is his “age positive” philosophy, «embrace your age, not your wrinkles” with a complete skincare line suitable for over 50s and respectful of the environment and animals.

Also there Duchess of Sussex appears to be about to enter the cosmetics business. To report it is the The Sun which he has repeatedly seen Bill Guthy of Guthy Renker, a marketing company specializing in the cosmetics of the stars and which already follows JLo and Cindy Crawford, leave the residence of the Dukes.

But at the moment there are no confirmations … no denials.

… To Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston

But they are certainly not the only ones. Top Hailey Bieber confirmed the launch of Rhode, which already has over 27,000 followers on Instagram despite not having published any posts yet, which will be “budget-friendly”.

«I want to realize affordable products for everyone, suitable for fun but that really work », while it is there still mystery around the REM Beauty cosmetic line designed by Ariana Grande.

And if the “Latest arrivals” in the sector are Jennifer Aniston who made her debut on 8 September with the haircare brand Lolavie while Kylie Jenner presented Kylie Baby designed for children, one wonders why there are many celebs who decide to become part of this world.

The secret of the success of celeb cosmetic lines

And, above all, what is the reason for the success of these lines? Because celebs have always lent themselves to the world of beauty, but here we are beyond the simple role of testimonial. 2021 was a year of real boom for this kind of products.

So much so that thehe question goes far beyond a simple passing phenomenon or the usual “star whim”.

The aforementioned Gwyneth Paltrow is an example: among the first to talk about green and healthy, today many products Goop they sold out within a few hours. Same goes for Victoria Beckham Beauty brand that, in less than two years, has conquered the female audience by combining sumptuousness with first-rate scientific research.

Because the secret is all here: in its own way, every celeb has been able to interpret the desire of many women, to take care of themselves with a beauty routine that is attentive to the environment and really effective.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Maybe also based on specific needs like that of Michelle Pfeiffer who, after years in which she did not use perfumes because they created allergies, in the end created Henry Rose, a niche brand of fragrances “as safe as possible” as stated to Allure.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED