Cosmetic surgery: how to do it safely

Professor Roy De Vita launches ISO 9000 for Plastic Surgery. The well-known surgeon, head physician at the “Regina Elena” Cancer Institute in Rome, presented an important project in Milan, “RdV Medicalgroup” which offers extra safety to all those who have to or choose to undergo cosmetic surgery.

ISO 9000 is a certificate that is issued by an institution, as a guarantee of quality throughout the process the patient undergoes: from pre-operative to post-operative. This means guarantee of the services, of the materials used, and of the procedure. But that’s not all: everyone is provided with the complete certification of the intervention, for example on the products used. “In this Far West that is plastic surgery today”, explains Roy De Vita “I have chosen to offer a safe and reliable path, certified and proceduralized with ISO 9000 protocolswith the hope that this battle of mine will soon become a practice for all operators in the sector “.

But how did the idea of ​​launching ISO 9000 come about? “From my thirty years of experience as a doctor and from the television adventure with the program ‘Diary of a Surgeon’, on Discovery Real Time, in which I had the opportunity to be able to help many patients with economic, psychological or bureaucratic difficulties to resolve the traumatic consequences of surgical interventionsoften deeply invasive.

The hope today is that our work can be a trace and an invitation for all those who work in this field, sometimes a “business” and improvisational terrain. I also hope that our initiative will be a stimulus for the institutions committed to updating the regulatory frameworks that govern it.

This is the driving force that prompted me to work alongside the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Equal Opportunities in drafting the law against breast implants for underage patients and in the preparation of a law that regulates the production and indiscriminate use of fillers “.