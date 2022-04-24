The controversy surrounding Amber Heard continues as Johnny Depp’s libel trial against her continues. The actress’s legal team has presented several pieces of evidence against Depp, including one involving cosmetics brand Milani.

During opening statements this week, Amber’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that the actress carried the Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One concealer kit with her throughout her relationship with Johnny, suggesting that the actress had worn them to cover up injuries from Depp’s alleged physical abuse during their relationship. However, Milani came out to deny the argument.

Cosmetics Brand Milani Exposes Amber Heard’s Lies at Johnny Depp Trial

Last Thursday, the makeup brand posted a 15-second video on its official TikTok account to discredit Heard’s defense. “They asked us… let the record show that our corrective kit was launched in 2017!” They wrote in the description of the post.

“Take note: alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, divorced in 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017″points to the text above the posted video, which shows Depp and Heard in the courtroom, while the Backyardigans song plays ‘International Super Spy’.

The clip cuts to Milani’s headquarters, where a young woman is holding a catalog of the company’s products, open to the page that describes the makeup compact. Later, the camera jumps to a slide noting that the product’s release date was 2017, meaning that Heard was unable to use that particular palette during her relationship with Depp as her lawyer stated.

Depp took his ex-wife to trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, in which it will be determined whether Depp was defamed by a 2018 Heard post on Washington Postin which he stated that he was a victim of domestic violence.

Depp, who has vehemently denied the allegations, including those related to sexual assault, seeks at least $50 million to compensate for the damage caused to his careerplus an additional $350,000 in punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and court costs.