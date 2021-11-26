Cosmi: ‘Messias? Maldini and Massara called me. Renewal of the well-deserved Pioli ‘| EXCLUSIVE

Serse Cosmi, former Crotone coach among others, made exclusive statements to the microphones of ‘pianetamilan.it’

Enrico Ianuario

More than 900 benches between Serie A, Serie B and lower categories and a UEFA Intertoto Cup won with Perugia. We are talking about Xerxes Cosmi, who made exclusive statements to the microphones of ‘pianetamilan.it’.

Good afternoon Mr. Cosmi. Stefano Pioli renewed his contract with Milan this morning. What do you think?

“I think it is not deserved, but deserved for all the reasons necessary to ensure that it is a relationship destined to last. He worked very well, he made the most of a squad that was already competitive but made up of many young people. He has shown that he knows how to manage in an impeccable way a group and at the same time to obtain the results because in the last year and a half Milan has the team that has achieved extraordinary results, it has also returned to the Champions League. positive idea of ​​this club “.

I would also add a well-defined game idea.

“Yes, of course. Even from the tactical point of view, they are a team that they like, who play without neglecting what is the aesthetic aspect. Yes, I meant in all respects”.

In Stefano Pioli’s squad there is also a player that she knows very well as she coached him at Crotone: Junior Messias. He decided the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Goal and victory at the absolute debut: what feelings did all this arouse?

“On an emotional level it was a great emotion. We all know Junior’s story, it already seemed like a dream that he could play in Serie A. From a technical point of view I didn’t have the slightest surprise. Unfortunately for him he had many injuries and he played very little but he has everything to play in a great club and until proven otherwise Milan is a great club. I have always said that I was convinced because the technical and moral qualities of this boy are there for all to see. Unfortunately being a boy with his past and no longer very young, there were inevitably a thousand foreclosures against him. But I never thought he was out of place “.

Now Milan’s hopes of continuing the path in the Champions League are alive thanks to Messias.

“Yes, but I would not like to summarize it all in one episode. In the end he did not even play a game in full. He was injured and I read absurd criticisms. Criticisms are made when the player plays and does not express himself, but if he has never played I could not understand the criticisms. I’m sorry because in this first part of the season he could have exploited his chances also by virtue of several defections such as the unavailability of Brahim Diaz. It could have been a situation that could have had advantages for him, on the other hand, he was out and could not prove his worth. In any case, compliments should be paid to Massara and Maldini. The architects of this Milan, in addition to Pioli, are also two of them. Messias ‘choice was’ against the tide ‘, but they were based on real facts. I know Massara and Maldini well, when they wanted to take him they called me. They understood his potential and put their face up. The real architects are them, a bit like Vrenna and Ursino who lead him to Crotone first in Serie B and then in Serie A. Otherwise it turns out that the others take the credit, but in the end, it is the club who puts up their face. “

Messias which is only one of the latest masterpieces on the market by the Maldini-Massara couple.

“They did an incredible job. If you take a player for 70 million it is one thing, if you take him at 8 or on loan with the right to redeem it is another. Their work is absolutely extraordinary in relation to the economic possibilities of Milan, club who can spend less than the big clubs in Europe. But he is there, he is first in the standings and with merit. “

As he well said, Milan are first in the standings on a par with Napoli. Who do you think will win the Scudetto?

“To date, the chances of seeing Milan or Napoli win are identical. They are practically following a straight path: if one wins, the other wins too, if one draws, the other draws too … the only one that can enter the race is Inter. For the Nerazzurri the victory against Napoli was decisive. If they had drawn or lost I am not saying that they would have been cut out but it would have been a much more complicated matter. most accredited pursuer, but I don’t feel like saying who can win it between Milan or Naples. “

So Juventus out of the game?

Considering the words of Dusan Vlahovic, who said he went to Milan’s locker room to talk to Ibrahimovic at the end of the match against Fiorentina, could there be a chance to see the Serbian striker in the Rossoneri?

“I don’t know that. Of course Milan need players of that level, but Juve too. Perhaps Inter is the only one who is well covered in that position despite Lukaku’s departure. Then I don’t think they depend on the team. talks between him and Ibra, unless Ibrahimovic decides to become the president of Milan (laughs, ed). Of course he is an important figure for the club, but let’s not forget that behind the players there are also the prosecutors. “

Regarding his career as a coach, on the Trapani bench he first obtained a salvation, then the promotion to Serie A which came close to in the final of the playoffs. Thanks to these results he obtained honorary citizenship, an award that perhaps goes beyond the same results in the field.

“It was an incredible, wonderful experience that is priceless. In Trapani I had a wonderful experience. In football, an epilogue that we deserved was missing, namely that of bringing the team to Serie A for the first time. takes a back seat compared to everything that the city has given me and what I think I have also given. It is still a vivid memory, several years have passed but it seems to me yesterday that I experienced this emotion. I add is that after having touched on this feat I have not received any request from any team, neither Serie A nor Serie B. This makes us understand many things well. “

When will we see you on the bench again?

“If it were up to me you would have seen me again. I am waiting for a call for a simple reason: I like to do this job. After what has happened to me in recent years, if I didn’t have this passion I would have given up. Instead, there continues to be this desire inside me. and wait for a call “.

Thanks to Mr. Cosmi for his availability.

