Cosmic Avengers for a huge Marvel movie

Marvel Studios showed us the Avengers in all their glory, but now they can create equally powerful teams.

The movie Avengers: Endgame (2019) was the end of an era for Marvel Studiossince since 2008 with Hombre de Hierro began a story that culminated in the great battle against Thanos. Now, they are expanding with series by Disney Plus and we will see huge events but with other protagonists, so they could bring together many heroes to face a great cosmic villain. For that they must form a team at the level of the Avengers.

For now, everything indicates that the Guardians of the Galaxy will dissolve after the third installment, while Iron Man, Captain America and black widow they won’t come back. But at least they are showing us new very important characters, such as Not goingwhich has already been confirmed to have its own series of Disney Plus. So we could get to see the event Annihilationwhere Annihilus He would be a Thanos level villain. And if that happens we would be facing a great film, in which they have been presenting the protagonists little by little.

First you have to remember that the main heroes of the Annihilation event of the Marvel comics are Silver Surfer, Galactus, Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Thanos, Talos, the Super-Skrull, and Nova. Many of them have not appeared in the movies or the series, while others have left or will leave the UCM. So we would need other characters and here we leave the list.

8 heroes for a huge cosmic movie:

Nova / Richard Rider. He is a human who received powers from a member of Xandar’s Nova Corp. A planet that was decimated by Thanos to get the Power Stone. This character will have his own series and after that he could form his a team of cosmic Avengers.

Ms Marvel / Kamala Khan. Played by Iman Vellani, we will be able to see this young superheroine in her own Disney Plus series starting June 8, 2022. Although that origin story will probably be set on Earth, it will later be very important for the movie The Marvels (2023). ), where he will share the screen with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the plot will surely take us to space. So later the young Ms Marvel could be with Nova in other adventures. Without forgetting that she is a girl who has always dreamed of joining the Avengers, so it will be an opportunity that she will not miss. Especially if they want her to be Carol Danvers’ replacement for years to come.

The Fantastic Four. The great family of Marvel heroes will have their own movie in 2024. For now, we don’t have many details, nor do we know who the actors who will play them will be. But they want to give them a very different tone from the other two FOX sagas, so they could bet that they have more comic adventures. Even if there are 4, we count them as 1.

Princess Veranke. According to all the leaks, actress Emilia Clarke will play this Skrull. She will be an alien who is on the side of the “good” until she discovers that she is the heir to the great Skrull Empire, so she will have to choose between protecting the Earth or conquering it and that her race will be as important as it was years ago. . Her actions could lead her to become part of a group of Avengers facing a super dangerous threat like Annihilus.

Shang Chi. In the post-credits scene of the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), it is revealed that the bracelets of extraterrestrial origin have sent a signal after the protagonist used them for the first time. So any cosmic friend or foe could be on the lookout and you’ll need some companions if the threat gets too serious.

starfox. The post-credits scene of the movie The Eternals (2021) introduced us to Eros / Starfox (Harry Styles), brother of Thanos. He will be one of the most powerful cosmic characters and it is clear that he is willing to offer his help to any hero including the Avengers.

Adam Warlock. One of the great additions that Marvel Studios will make will be Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). He is very powerful and will surely be able to intervene in any cosmic events that occur in the coming years.

Thor. For now, we do not know what future the God of Thunder will have after the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but it is clear that if Chris Hemsworth wants to continue in Marvel Studios, he has a place in this Avengers team.

What do you think? Would you like to see an Avengers movie where they were together? Nova, Ms Marvel, Fantastic Four, Princess Veranke, Shang-Chi, Eros, Adam Warlock and Thor against Annihilus. While we wait for all the plans to be revealed Marvel Studioswe can see all the deliveries in Disney Plus.