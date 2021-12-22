Cosmic rays put quantum computers at risk, according to a Google search

That of cosmic rays it is a problem that electronic equipment must constantly deal with and are the main reason why particularly sensitive instruments must be in particular environments: perhaps the most famous example is that of structures such as CERN or the Gran Sasso laboratory , built respectively underground and inside a mountain precisely to avoid interference due to cosmic rays. It appears that the problem may also be of particular relevance to quantum computers and risks, according to research conducted by Google, to constitute a rather difficult obstacle to overcome for these devices in the future.

Quantum computers have a problem: cosmic rays

The main reason the memory ETC, widely used in servers, is because it can happen that a so-called bit flip, that is the inversion of a bit from 0 to 1 (or vice versa). The reason for that bit flip it is to be found in the cosmic rays that constantly strike the Earth; the error rate is quite high and, according to a Google study published in 2009, reaches 1 error bit for every gigabyte of RAM every 1.8 hours. Fortunately, the consequences are not drastic and the ECC memory is sufficient to cancel them in the vast majority of cases. In fact, this memory uses control codes that allow it to remedy errors.

In the case of quantum computers, however, the consequences appear more serious. Whenever a cosmic ray strikes a material, there is a possibility that some will be created vibrations in the material itself. Such vibrations are described by called quasiparticles phonons: the concept is similar to that of photons, but applied to vibrations, whereby phonons are a quantization of a vibration, a sort of particle that describes the vibrational movement. The problem with phonons is that they transmit energy and precisely this energy goes to change the quantum state of materials with which it comes into contact. If this change is relatively unimportant in the field of classical physics, in the quantum field it means the loss of the quantum state and, therefore, the impossibility of using it later to make calculations.

Now, as in classical ECC memories, theoretically the fact that a single qubit (ie a “quantum bit”) is compromised should not be a problem when error correction is applied. Today we are still a long way from having quantum computers with practical applications and even farther from quantum computers with practical applications and capable of automatically correcting errors.

Google search, however, reveals that phonons interact with more than one qubit. Specifically, the researchers chose 26 of the 53 qubits present on the Sycamore processor, selecting those characterized by a low error rate. These qubits were placed in the same quantum state and then left inactive for 100 microseconds (one-tenth of a millisecond). The discovery is that the processor typically got four errors on the 26 qubits available, but when a cosmic ray struck it there was an increase a 24 errors. This was despite the fact that the qubits were physically at a significant distance from each other, approximately one millimeter.

The reason Google researchers have been able to pinpoint the cause of the problem is that phonons often don’t have enough energy to move a qubit from its ground state (i.e. the lowest energy state) to its excited state, but they can instead, absorb energy to make it pass from a state of excitement to a fundamental one. In the event that it is the phonons that mediate the interactions seen by the researchers, therefore, it is reasonable to expect that there are more errors when the qubits start in the excited state. This is exactly what happened and is why the Google researchers came to the conclusion that the problem lies in cosmic rays.

Perhaps one of the most interesting and surprising things about the story is that the speed of the qubit’s state check is such that the researchers were able to follow the propagation of errors and see the qubits change state as vibrations spread across the processor.

A simple hitch or a (much) more serious problem?

This Google discovery poses more of a problem for the development of quantum computers, at least when it comes to those that make use of superconducting qubits. Error correction is based on the assumption that in a group of qubits only one (or at least a very small number) of them has errors; in the case of cosmic rays, however, all neighboring qubits are quickly engaged and there is a high probability that they will find errors, in fact preventing the possibility of error correction.

Clearly the gravity of a problem of this kind is connected with his own frequency: if the error is very rare, it is not necessary to worry about it; if, on the other hand, it is very frequent, then it is necessary to take countermeasures. According to the research, on average there is one such error every 10 minutes, which precludes the possibility of performing calculations that take hours (typically the calculations that are considered interesting in science and business). The problem is likely to become more significant with the increase in qubits.

This makes the development and use of superconducting qubit-based quantum computers problematic, because there is currently no solution. The researchers say that the designers of space telescopes, such as Hubble or James Webb, have faced similar problems and solved them, but it is not clear whether such solutions will be applicable even in the case of quantum computers. However, it is not known whether other technologies, such as the ion traps used by Quantinuum and IonQ, are immune.

It is still too early to make far-reaching claims about the evolution of quantum computers in the future, but it seems that this is a problem that must be addressed before we can get to that famous “quantum advantage” that has been talked about for some time.