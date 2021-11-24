Cosmic Rewind is the new themed attraction

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in the works thanks to director James Gunn, a very awaited return that will bring back to the big screen Star-Lord, Groot and all the other heroes of the spaceship Milano, directed once again by the filmmaker who also gave life to the recent The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission. Waiting to see the first images of the new chapter, Disney and Gunn presented Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the attraction that will be inaugurated during thesummer next year at theEpcot, one of the parks of Disney World.

As reported on the official website, thanks to a video released during the event Destination D23 Disney and that you can see above, the actress Glenn Close will return for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to play the leader of the gods again Xandarians and gods Nova Corps, the commander Nova Prime, role already seen in the first chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy released in 2014.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will offer the so-called Xandar Gallery, a place where guests will learn more about the people, culture and history of Xandar, thanks also to a 360-degree carriage ride° of the system OmniCoaster, which will allow the public to follow the chosen story, as if they were a real indoor roller coaster. Gunn further added that, barring twists and turns at the last moment, Cosmic Rewind is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and therefore to be considered an event in its own right (since the attraction includes Adult Groot rather than Baby Groot).

In the cast of the next Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 we will also find Sylvester Stallone, again in the role of Stakar Ogord / Starhawk, Besides Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Dra), Vin Diesel (Groot) e Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon). If you want to recover the first and historical chapter of the series, recover it at a very interesting price.