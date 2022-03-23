Cosmo broadcasts the Women of Oscar series

Advertising

This Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards is celebrated. To celebrate, Cosmo has prepared a countdown from Thursday, March 24, entitled Mujeres de Oscar. Every day, the channel will broadcast several films starring great actresses who have been awarded or nominated in previous editions: Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Keira Knightley and Rosamund Pike.

The eight movies that will be broadcast between Thursday 24 and Sunday 27 March are:

– Thursday 24: pride and prejudice (11:00 p.m.) and a very distant horizon (01:00 a.m.)

– Friday 25: the correspondent (10:00 p.m.) and AnEducation (11:45 p.m.)

– Saturday 26: Colette (10:30 p.m.) and Destroyer. a wounded woman (00:15 a.m.)

– Sunday 27: the correspondent (3:30 p.m.), the seduction (5:15 p.m.) and jackie (6:45 p.m.)

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman (Honolulu, 1967) is an Australian actress, producer and singer born in the United States. She has received numerous accolades, including an Oscar Award, a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes. Oscar’s Women viewers of Cosmo You can see her in three movies: a very distant horizon (1992), an epic romantic western where Kidman shares the screen with Tom Cruise; and two of his most recent works. On the one hand, the seduction (2017) is a disturbing period drama directed by the also Oscar winner Sofia Coppola and starring a heart-stopping cast made up of Kidman herself, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning and Colin Farrel. For another, Destroyer. a wounded woman (2018) is an action thriller where Kidman completely transforms her physique to play a former undercover police officer who must re-enter the world of the mafia.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman (Jerusalem, 1981) is an American nationalized Israeli actress, writer, director, dancer, film producer and psychologist. She is one of the few actresses to have won all four major film awards for the same film: the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in Black Swan. in this cycle Cosmo emits jackie, biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy that narrates the life of the American first lady after the death of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. This performance earned Portman SAG Award, Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley (Teddington, 1985) is a British film and television actress nominated for an Oscar, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA. The cycle Oscar’s Women includes one of her most famous performances: that of Elizabeth Bennet in pride and prejudice (2005), a film in which he won Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. In addition, Knightley stars in Colette (2018), a biopic about the eponymous French writer, cabaret artist, novelist, and playwright whose exciting life in the 1920s was as controversial as her works.

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike (London, 1979) is a British film and television actress nominated for an Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA award and the SAG award who achieved global fame after her acclaimed work in Gone Girl. On Oscar’s Women viewers of Cosmo will be able to see her in three films: the famous pride and prejudice (2005), where she plays Jane Bennet with Keira Knightley; An education (2009), a period drama where his partner, Carey Mulligan, won her first Oscar nomination; and the correspondent (2018). In this exciting biopic, set during the Syrian War, Pike plays the renowned war journalist Marie Colvin.

