Cosplayer in body paint removes Wonder Woman from the screen

Diana of Themyscira, also known as Wonder Woman, has been portrayed in a great cosplay made in body painting. Created by William Moulton Marston and HG Peter, wonder-woman He first appeared on October 21, 1941 in All Star Comics #8, and remains a DC Comics icon.

Her enhanced speed and reflexes allow her to use her bracelets to deflect bullets, while her incredible strength allows her to create shockwaves when hitting them, an ability showcased by the Justice League incarnation of Gal Gadot.

Now, wonder-woman is being celebrated through the incredible skill of the artist of body paint either body paintingMelissa Croft. An artist specializing in geek culture, Croft regularly portrays characters from comics, games and movies, from big names like Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy to larger-caliber characters like Viv Vision and the X-Men’s super mutant warrior Rasputin IV.

For some characters, Croft goes further with short videos, appearing in one tweet as Wonder Woman deflecting bullets with her body-paint bracelets. After challenging fans to retweet the video, Croft provided a set of photos of his cool cosplay.

Though wonder-woman has appeared in a large number of disguises over the years, the cosplay de Croft goes for a classic look that includes both the bracelets and Diana’s tiara, which can be thrown as a weapon.

Wonder Woman, a member of the DC Trinity alongside Batman and Superman, is a comic book icon and complex character, characterized by her wisdom and desire for peace, but also her willingness to take lethal action when it doesn’t come her way. Other options.

Melissa Croft’s portrayal is a great tribute to Wonder Woman, and is infused with iconography that, eighty years after her introduction, shows no sign of abating her influence in the fandom.