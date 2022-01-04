cost 58 million dollars

The singer of “Easy On Me” – Adele – now on everyone’s lips for the incredible success of his latest album “30”, he has found another incredible way to make people talk about him. This time it is not about music, but about the incredible amount that the artist would have offered to the actor Sylvester Stallone for buy his villa of Los Angeles. According to what was told by American entertainment magazines, including TMZ, the pop star would have paid a whopping 58 million dollars to secure the entire housing structure.

Initially put up for sale in 2020, for a staggering 110 million dollars (97 million euros), Adele seems to have won the huge Los Angeles property of actor Sylvester Stallone, for the modest (so to speak) amount of only 58. million of American currency (51 million euros). According to TMZ, the villa is located in the fenced area of Beverly Park , where numerous celebrities with their families already reside permanently. Purchased by Stallone in the 1990s, the incredible building would have within it six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a complete guest house for the warm welcome of guests. Incredible rooms in addition to an art studio, a gym, a sauna and a wonderful garden of several hectares, with a swimming pool.

Adele’s plans for 2022

read also





Adele gives the high school teacher tickets to one of her concerts

Not only the purchase of a mega-residence in the country of the VIPs, but also a rich entertainment program that will accompany the pop star and his fans throughout the new year. A welcome return after six years away from the scene. After the release of his new album “30” on November 19th, Adele it is in fact beating all ranking records. Also thanks to the incredible success of the single “Easy On Me”, in high rotation radio all over the world. Suffice it to say that overseas alone, both have already sold over a million copies, making the new record project the fastest selling record of 2021. But it is starting next year. January 22 – and perhaps here lies the desire to buy a comfortable residence in Los Angeles – that Adele will be the absolute protagonist of a residency to be held at Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Duration? 12 weeks of concerts that will last until mid-April. The residency will be called “Weekends With Adele”And will be part of the rich calendar of events that already include the sold-out of the pop star in the two concerts in July 2022 in Hyde Park, London.