“Cost of current accounts slightly increasing”. The data of the Bank of Italy report

The costs for holding a traditional current account they are slightly increasing. Italians with a relationship with a bank had to spend 20 cents more than in 2019: the average stopped at € 90.90, a value just over 90.70 a year ago. Numbers in line with the substantial freeze on the cost of living. The figure emerges from a detailed study conducted by the Bank of Italy. The institute in charge of supervising the credit and financial services sector for savers has examined in detail the market aimed at consumers and families: a useful guide also for those who want to get a more precise idea of ​​the costs that are retained by the own bank during the year. Expenditure items in the dense reports that credit institutions usually send quarterly or half-yearly.

The Bank of Italy technicians explained in a note reasons for the slight increase: “The change in expenditure is the result of two opposite trends and referable both to fixed expenses, which increased due to some commissions, including the basic fee, and to variable ones, which decreased due to an almost generalized reduction in operations “. Fixed expenses increased by 4.3 euros to 64.1 euros and variable costs decreased by 4.1 euros. The Covid-19 pandemic has also led to a decrease in banking transactions arranged by families: a symptom of weakness for the entire economic fabric. The cost of managing an online account is much lower, which in 2020 was € 21.4, € 1.2 less than the previous year. The difference in expenditure compared to a traditional account, according to the Bank of Italy, is equal to 69.4 euros and derives mainly from a cheaper tariff structure, rather than from the different composition of the basket of services used. In particular, the largest difference, equal to 30.9 euros, is linked to the basic fees. The cost of managing a postal account also fell in 2020, which fell by 1.2 euros to 53.0 euros. In this case, the difference with the ordinary accounts is equal to 37.8 euros. On the other hand, analyzing the costs of credit lines and overdrafts, it emerges from the study that the commission for the provision of funds applied in current account credit opening contracts in 2020 was stable and equal to 1.8 per cent of the credit granted while the unitary quick investigation commission (CIV), applied to overdrafts and overdrafts, increased from 17.9 to 18.9 euros. An increase in pressure on customers that went “in the red” in the months in which lockdowns and restrictions were chasing each other.

As for the deposits, the Bank of Italy survey shows that 85 percent of customers, who did not register overdrafts or overdrafts during 2020, held an average balance of 5,879 euros (220 euros less than the previous year) . The related remuneration rate was 0.2 per cent (0.6 in 2019).