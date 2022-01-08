Cost of raw materials still skyrocketing. Inflation now scares all of Europe

Inflation pierces the pockets of European families. Forced to gulp down that indigestible mix made up of rising energy prices and bottlenecks in the supply chain that weighs heavily on businesses as well. If the ECB does not depart from the mantra on the transience of the phenomenon, as repeated by the chief economist Philip Lane, Eurostat tells us another story, less sweetened. It is the narrative in figures of our discontent as consumers, of those who see prices soar like balloons. In December, the cost of living in the eurozone rose to 5% year-on-year, from 4.9 the month before, catching economists who were expecting a drop to 4.7%.

But with oil stably above 80 dollars a barrel and gas dancing between 90 and 100 dollars per MWh, with an induced oscillation linked to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the crisis in Kazakhstan, it is difficult to imagine a retreat in the short term. of inflation if it is not possible to change the final price criteria, currently set with the spot formula which does not allow renegotiations. Crude oil and methane, which rose by 26% last year, seem destined to remain stone guests at the inflation table for a long time to come. And, perhaps, to determine the orientations of the central bank, where the hawks have long considered the increase in prices unsustainable and therefore ask for monetary policy to be brought back in the wake of orthodoxy. The high cost of living bites in fact above all in Germany (5.7%), Holland (6.4%) and Belgium (6.5%), the countries that within the ECB board have never been conciliatory with the accommodative strategies of Mario Draghi first and then with the ultra-expansive ones, due to Covid, by Christine Lagarde. However, the Frankfurt institute uses a basket that excludes fuel and food as a benchmark to measure the trend of inflation, whose trend shows prices rising in December to 2.6%, a level still considered acceptable and which according to the ECB it is expected to decline in the course of 2022.

This is what the Italians also wish. Although inflation at 4.2% is below the EU average, real sting with electricity and gas bills is coming this month, even if experts’ estimates do not agree on the amount of the increases. They range from a minimum of 42% up to a maximum of 61% for methane and from a minimum of 45 to a peak of 55% for electricity. The difference in the percentages is linked to calculations that take into account, or not, any further interventions of partial sterilization of the increases by the government, in particular the one announced but not yet implemented which is worth 3.8 billion euros, to be added to five billion already made available. In any case, the bloodletting foreseen for this year should not differ much from the 1,000 euros.