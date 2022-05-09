Costa, after 15/6 summer conditions without restrictions – Health

“The country and the government have chosen gradualness to tackle the pandemic, in restrictive measures and easing, after two years there is a different responsibility on the part of the citizens, in some situations they continue to wear masks, it is time to give confidence to the Italians. After June 15, I believe the conditions are in place to reach a summer without restrictions “. The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa told Radio24.

“We trust – he added – that we are facing a new phase, the important thing is to proceed with the fourth dose for the elderly and the frail because it makes them more protected, as well as booster for the approximately three million citizens who are waiting of the booster dose. It is important to complete the vaccination cycle so that we are all protected in the event of a possible resurgence of the virus “.

Regarding the situation in China, Costa believes that the problem is linked to “a different goal, that of zero contagion, utopian and unattainable, we know it is impossible, the goal is coexistence to allow the country and the hospitals to move forward and don’t be under pressure. ”