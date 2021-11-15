Costa Cruises, interviews in FVG for 60 professionals: here are what they are

Costa Cruises, the only cruise company to fly the Italian flag, together with the Trieste Employment Center of the Central Directorate of Labor, Training, Education and Family of the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, research about 60 new professionals to be employed on board its ships.

It is about 18 receptionists, 25 animators and 18 technicians, whose hiring will take place through a specific path, which involves sending the application, a Recruiting day and free training courses prior to boarding.

The submission of applications is open until December 3, 2021 through the website https: //offertelavoro.regione. fvg.it/lavoroFVG/home or via the “Lavoro FVG” mobile app, upon registration in the Pipol project – Youth Guarantee / Employability Project, to be carried out through the FVG Region website: http://www.regione.fvg.it/rafv g / cms / RAFVG / job training / work / LEAF135 / # id1

The talks

Candidates in possession of the required requirements will be contacted by the Trieste Employment Center and will have the opportunity to participate in the Recruiting day, which will take place in December at the Teatrino Franco and Franca Basaglia, inside the San Giovanni Park. of Trieste. The aspirants will perform foreign language test, psycho-attitudinal, case simulations and a cognitive interview with the Costa Cruises personnel managers and with the preselectors of the Employment Center.

The Regional Councilor for Work and Training Alessia Rosolen announces that thanks to the Pipol project – Youth Guarantee / Employability Project, people selected through the Recruiting Day will have access to a free training course, funded by the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, specially designed for its role and also including the issue of specific navigation patents by a recognized training center. The course, which is expected to start in January, will last approximately 350/400 hours.

The commissioner for work Rosolen

“The number of companies that ask the Region for support to select and train their staff has increased not only compared to 2020, but also compared to 2019 before the outbreak of the pandemic. It is the signal – explains Rosolen – that the labor market is in recovery and presents interesting opportunities in many sectors for the citizens of Friuli Venezia Giulia support this growth facilitating, through the Employment Centers, the meeting between demand and job offers of the companies that hire and ask the regional Administration to train the personnel who can thus enter or relocate themselves in the market “.

The approximately 60 figures sought will come hired with a fixed-term contract lasting at least 4/6 months, governed by the maritime CCNL, with the possibility of renewal. Below are the details of the open positions, with the related requirements:

Receptionist

18 Hospitality Operator (Receptionist) They are responsible for the reception and assistance at the ship’s reception. The Hospitality operator is the main point of reference for information and guest requests. The figures sought are endowed with a very strong customer propensity, a strong ability to work in a team and possess problem solving skills. A secondary school diploma of the second degree is required, preferably in the tourism or linguistic field, knowledge of the English language at a level not lower than B2, together with the knowledge of at least one second foreign language chosen between German and French, at a non-standard level. lower than B2.

Entertainers

25 Children and Teen / Adult animator They will take care of managing the animation for children and teenagers or adults, promoting and organizing games and entertainment activities. The animator has a natural aptitude for relationships and entertainment. A secondary school diploma of the second degree is required, knowledge of the English language at a level not lower than B1, combined with the knowledge of at least a second foreign language of choice between German, French and Spanish at a level not lower than A2. Self-certification with at least 2 previous experiences with minors is required from the animators for children and teenagers.

Technicians

18 Light, sound and video technician (Technicians) They are responsible for the sound, lighting and video sector in the entertainment area, and will take care of the correct operation and maintenance of the audio, lighting and video systems of theaters, lounges, bars and other areas present on board ships. The figures sought are endowed with a marked ability for team work. A minimum previous experience in the sector is preferably required, along with a secondary school diploma and knowledge of the English language at a level not lower than B1.