Costa: “New phase, then stop indoor masks and Green pass” – Healthcare

“Via outdoor masks from 11 February also in the red zone, the measure will be released on Thursday. Now we are at the beginning of a new phase, with the usual gradualness the other measures such as indoor masks and Green will be loosened. Pass “. The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa said on Today is another day on Rai 1.

However, an invitation to caution comes from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). “In outdoor environments where distancing is not possible, the use of face masks should be considered”, to limit the transmission of Covid-19, is underlined in the ECDC document, ‘Considerations for the use of face masks in the community in the context of the Sars-CoV-2 Omicron variant of concern ‘.

Omicron, it reads, “has a significant uptake advantage and increased risk of home transmission over Delta.” It is also more stable on plastic surfaces and human skin than the Wuhan strain and Delta.

Undersecretary Andrea Costa pushes on vaccinations. “We need to complete the third doses because they protect more from serious disease. There are still 12 million third doses to be administered,” the Undersecretary of Health said.

“I would be careful to take other European countries as a model – he added – the budgets must be done at the end and that is the time to make assessments. In an initial phase the Green pass allowed the reopening, it is a tool that has helped us. It has it also had the function of monitoring infections. Finally, it had the function of encouraging vaccinations “.