Costa: ‘Ready to consider mandatory vaccination by categories’ – Health

“The vaccination obligation for some categories is absolutely not a taboo and we are ready to take it into consideration. Now let’s face these weeks, let’s see what the vaccination data will be, after which we hope that there is a sense of responsibility that prevails”. And on the possible reintroduction of the obligation to wear a mask outdoors “to date this is not a hypothesis on the table of the Ministry.

I trust this may be a different Christmas than last year. Many choices will depend on how many unvaccinated decide to get vaccinated, “Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa told Radio Cusano Italia TV.

“The goal is to reach 90% of the vaccinated, at which point I believe that we can open a new phase and also review the restrictive measures, such as the use of the green pass”. Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa said this to Radio Cusano Italia TV Radiocusano. “I believe that 90% is a quota that would allow us an endemic management of the pandemic. Now there is the awareness that we can no longer talk about herd immunity, because even a vaccinated person can contract the virus, but he contracts it very much. The government’s goal is to ensure that no citizen dies from covid anymore and that no one ends up in intensive care. The 90% goal creates these conditions. About 2 million citizens are missing – added Costa – for to achieve this goal, I hope they will become aware that thanks to their vaccination they not only shelter their lives, but also allow the country to continue on the path of returning to normality and economic recovery “.