Costa Rica: 4 challenges for Rodrigo Chaves as president to once again turn his country into an example of social welfare

Starting May 8, Rodrigo Chaves will head the government of one of the most stable democracies in the Americas.

Costa Rica is recognized for having solid institutions, but above all high indicators of human development and universal health coverage that have made it an applauded model of well-being in the world.

However, its system and its economy began to show cracks at the beginning of this millennium, which were substantially enlarged by the pandemic. which severely impacted Costa Rica’s main source of income: tourism.

Turning the country back into a benchmark for social welfare “is one of the great challenges of the new president. Inequality in economic and educational matters is hitting hard and causing a substantial deterioration in the quality of life of the population,” he tells Costa Rican political scientist Gustavo Araya told BBC Mundo.

Valeria Vargas, a political analyst, agrees on the importance of the new president reaffirming the country’s historic social achievements such as social security, public education or labor rights, but “without living on the fruits of the past“.

“The Costa Rica of today cannot be compared with that of the 1940s, the situation has changed and we have to catch up with unaddressed challenges such as technology. Return to the elements of the past but with an eye to the future so as not to be left behind in competitiveness,” he tells BBC Mundo.

These are some of the main challenges that Chaves will face since he takes office as president of Costa Rica:

Economy

Costa Rica experienced daily citizen protests and roadblocks on September 30.

Chaves will have to apply his long experience as an international economist to face what, without a doubt, will be its greatest challenge: refloating the economy of a country with sustained growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in recent decades but which recently saw how some of its indicators became major warning signs.

23% of its population currently lives in poverty – the highest number since 2010 – and almost 15 out of every 100 Costa Ricans do not have a job, one of the highest rates in Latin America and about 10% more than 20 years ago.

This situation occurs in the midst of an uncontrolled growth of the State that aggravated the fiscal deficit and public debt, which is equivalent to 70.3% of GDP, the largest in Central America.

In 2018, the outgoing government managed to pass a tax reform in 2018 that, among other things, increased the amount of products and services taxed by a 13% tax.

However, after suffering its biggest economic recession with the arrival of the pandemic, it ended up agreeing to a loan of US$1,778 million from the International Monetary Fund, which translated into severe austerity adjustments and provoked massive citizen protests in 2020 in a country characterized by its stability and social calm.

“Maintaining the macroeconomic balance and the soundness of public finances is, without a doubt, its greatest challenge,” sums up Araya.

How to deal with this high indebtedness and how to manage the loan with the IMF will be one of the first strategies to be defined by Chaves, who in February met with representatives of the organization to assure them that would work together with them to adapt the measures of the agreement in order to achieve the objectives of economic growth for the country.

“Neither of the two candidates for president spoke of revoking the agreement with the IMF, but they had populist attitudes by saying that they did not want more taxes… because then they would not be supporting the proposal, which includes tax measures. We will have to see how it is managed,” Costa Rican political scientist Daniel Calvo tells BBC Mundo.

Inequality

Costa Rica hides great contrasts between the center and the coastal and border areas.

Closely linked to the above is the challenge of inequality, which has not stopped growing in the country.

Despite being a country recognized worldwide for its tourist and environmental image, Costa Rica hides great contrasts between the center and the coastal and border areas where its inhabitants do not feel part of the country’s growth and show their discontent with politics.

“We have to talk about the two Costa Ricans, of that polarization of wealth that causes us to have an extremely alarming level of inequality. Those people in the coastal provinces feel that they have nothing to lose, which is why they tend to support new parties instead of traditional parties that they believe have been forgotten,” says Vargas.

The Gini coefficient in Costa Rica, which measures wage inequalityIt’s one of the greater region of and reached last October its highest figure since 2010.

“From 2005 to 2015, practically all countries -including some that are not necessarily democratic, such as Venezuela and Nicaragua- managed to reduce the economic income gap. However, Costa Rica has it the same or worse. It is one of the great challenges in terms of general well-being,” says Araya.

Education

The traditionally considered the best educational system in Central America will also need attention from the new president to recover its past achievements.

These two years of pandemic have really affected a educational blackout in the country, which already came with red notes for several years. “Basically, since 2018, we don’t have a school year with the 200 days of classes that we are supposed to have,” says Vargas.

Indeed, in the VII Report on the State of Education published last year, it is read that “before the educators’ strike in 2018 and the pandemic, the student population in Costa Rica already reported low learning achievements in mathematics” and that the The country “would fall back up to 30 points in the (next) PISA tests if it does not reverse the learning lags in mathematics”.

Costa Rica's educational system will also need attention from the new president.

And although Costa Rica ranked third in Latin America in 2019 in the results of these tests of the Program for International Student Assessment, its figures remain far from the average of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to which it belongs.

According to Calvo, “education was perhaps not a very sexy topic for the electoral campaign, but this educational blackout could represent what was a lost generation due to the crisis of the 1980s in Central America. A lot of people have had to leave the classrooms and this must be one of the keys for the new government”.

Corruption

Chaves, benefited by the fact of presenting himself under the acronym of a recently created party with no past, will now have to show that the fight against corruption that has affected the traditional parties -and which he criticized so much in the campaign- will really be a priority in his mandate.

Last year, the Cochineal case affected construction entrepreneurs and even a presidential adviser in a bribery scheme for public works that caused an embezzlement of some US$125 million between 2018 and 2020, according to authorities.

Chaves has a difficult road ahead.

For its part, the so-called Diamante operation led to the suspension of four mayors -including that of the capital, San José- for alleged bribes to win public contracts.

According to Calvo, these episodes “were the breeding ground that allowed Chaves to build his narrative of corruption, since many scandals were linked to mayors who belonged mainly to the Figueres party.”

Chaves made the fight against corruption one of his banners, for which he blamed previous governments. Among other measures, he proposed to attack it through a plan that would reward those who denounce these acts with money and penalize those who do not.