Costa Rica airport reopens after a plane split in two

(Reuters) — Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría international airport reopened Thursday hours after a Boeing 757-200 cargo plane operated by DHL made an emergency landing and skidded off the runway, separating its tail, aviation authorities said.

Airport operator Aeris said the airport, on the outskirts of the capital, San José, reopened at 3:30 p.m. local time, several hours ahead of schedule after the 10:00 a.m. incident.

Some 8,500 passengers and 57 commercial and cargo flights were affected by the closure, Aeris said.

DHL, a division of German logistics company Deutsche Post AG, said the crew is unharmed and only one member is being checked by a doctor as a precaution.

The images of the Costa Rican newspaper The nation show a yellow plane with a DHL logo being sprayed with fire-fighting foam after landing on a grassy field next to a runway. The tail had come off and one wing had broken off, according to the photos.

The plane was on its way to Guatemala when, apparently, it had a failure in the hydraulic system, reported Luis Miranda Muñoz, deputy director of the Costa Rican civil aviation authority. The problem prompted the pilot to request an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, he said.

A Boeing spokeswoman said it would refer questions to investigating authorities.

DHL and airport authorities said they were working together to move the plane, although they clarified that it was not affecting operations.

“DHL’s incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be carried out with the relevant authorities to determine what happened,” DHL said.

Aeris initially estimated that the airport would remain closed until 6:00 p.m. local time, which would have affected three cargo flights and 32 commercial flights to and from the United States, Central America, Mexico, Canada and Europe.