Costa Rica alert: Keylor Navas is despised at PSG after the classic in France

The Costa Rican goalkeeper is not going through his best season at PSG and that is how he proves himself in the big games

April 17, 2022 6:53 p.m.

This Sunday a new edition of the French classic was played between Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG and Jorge Sampaoli’s Olympique de Marseille. The Parisian cast won by a score of 2-1 and certified their power in Ligue One.

A goal from Neymar in the first 12 minutes, and then a penalty sentenced by the VAR that Mbappé ended up converting in the final moments of the match (45+5′). While Caleta-Car equalized the shares momentarily half an hour into the match.

The victory in the classic left the Parisian in first position in Ligue One with 74 points accumulated in 32 days that have been played in the competition, taking an advantage of 15 points precisely over Marseille, which is in second place with 59 points. .

The controversy is around the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who was again relegated to PSG’s substitute bench and the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma has once again started in an important game for the club.

The breaking point against the Costa Rican goalkeeper was the round of 16 tie in the Champions League, when Navas was seen as a substitute in both games, and even more so when Donnarumma made that mistake against Karim Benzema.

Before the arrival of the goalkeeper of the Italian team to the PSG team, Keylor Navas was the starting goalkeeper of the team with which he had reached the only Champions League final that the club has had during 2020.