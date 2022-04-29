Costa Rica and El Salvador will play the UNCAF U-19 final

The under-19 team of Costa Rica will be the rival of El Salvador in the grand final of the UNCAF tournament that takes place in Belize. The Ticos finished leaders of Group B by five points, tied on points with Panama but with a difference of +3 goals.

Shawn Johnson opened the scoring in the 13th minute, and Ryan Cane put the second on in the 22nd minute.

In the second half, Andrey Soto scored the third in the 74th minute, and Shawn Johnson sealed the victory.

The Ticos had to wait until night to find out if they would qualify for the final of the Central American tournament, since they depended on the result of the duel between Guatemala and Panama.

Costa Rica advanced to the final due to Panama earning a 1-3 win over Guatemala.

The canaleros went ahead in the first half thanks to a penalty goal by Leonel Tejada.

However, in the second half, the Guatemalans managed to tie the match.

Everything was defined in a dramatic closing.

Rodrigo Tello scored with a header in the 90th minute to break the tie in favor of the Panamanians, and it was Tello himself who scored his personal double at 90+5 minutes in the last play of the match, making it 1-3 definitive.

That score was not enough for the Panamanians, being out of the final.

El Salvador, finalist

El Salvador’s under-19 team made it to the final of the FIFA Forward UNCAF 2022 tournament, by becoming leader of group A, after three games.

On the last date of this phase, the Salvadorans defeated the Nicaraguans with a score of 1-0, thanks to an early goal from right back César Orellana.

With this victory, the cuscatlecos achieve a full victories, conceding only one goal and scoring eight goals in the group stage.

other result

The Honduran under-19 team got its first win in the UNCAF tournament by beating Belize 0-2. Jafet Núñez and Yeison Contreras were in charge of scoring for “the H”.