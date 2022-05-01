Costa Rica comes from behind to beat El Salvador in the UNCAF U-19 final

The El Salvador under-19 team fell before Costa Rica 4-5 in the final of the FIFA Forward UNCAF 2022 tournament in Belize, on Saturday night, in a two-way match on the scoreboard.

Andrés Rivas (double), Mayer Gil and Danny Ríos scored for El Salvador, while Luis Arroyo, Andrey Soto, Josimar Alcocer (double) and an own goal by Alejandro Cano scored for Costa Rica.

The match began with both teams fighting for the ball in the midfield, trying to reach the areas with intensity.

The first dangerous opportunity came in the 7th minute, when Salvadoran Danny Ríos ran down the right wing and sent a cross to Mayer Gil, who shot straight into the hands of goalkeeper Bayron Mora.

In less than a minute, Costa Rican Doryan Rodríguez shot inside the area, but Damián Alguera managed to save his shot with one hand.

The match was dizzying, the teams were aware that it was a final, they fought each ball as the last, and it was the Salvadorans who began to have more possession of the ball.

Despite this, the Ticos were very well positioned on the field of play, preventing any advance from the Cuscatlecos, and recovered the ball to attack immediately.

The Costa Ricans hit first, at minute 21, Luis Arroyo came from the middle to the opposite area, receiving the ball from 10 and had no problem defining against Alguera, placing the ball low.

The team led by Vladimir Quezada began to generate more danger, coming close to the second goal through corner kicks that were well defended by the Cuscatlecos.

The El Salvador team was trying to reach the rival frame, driving the ball

At minute 31, Andrés Rivas shot the Costa Rican goal from long range, and Bayron Mora saved the shot, however, Mayer Gil took advantage of the rebound and did not hesitate to push the ball into the Costa Rican goal. The stadium erupted in jubilation, while the Costa Ricans claimed the linesman for a possible misplacement of Rivas.

El Salvador grew, and taking advantage of the momentum after scoring the equalizer, Danny Ríos made a cross from the right and Mayer Gil connected with the ball, however the Costa Rican defense was behind the goalkeeper to prevent the ball from entering.

Costa Rica tried to break the tie with a free kick by Luis Arroyo at minute 36, which went wide.

The Salvadorans did not give up and turned the score around with a great combination of passes.

The second of the Salvadorans fell at minute 38 through an excellent collective game. Andrés Rivas was in charge of finishing a series of passes that began with a run by César Lemus.

The Salvadorans made a series of touches in the middle; Harold Osorio passed the ball to Mayer Gil, who made a wall with Andrés Rivas, so that number 17 could finish the play.

Mayer Gil came close to scoring the third after receiving a great aerial pass from Harold Osorio. The striker entered without a mark and tried to define against the goalkeeper, sending the ball over him, only he did not have the aim to put the ball.

The Salvadorans closed the first half with an advantage, with the mission of maintaining the victory in the following 45 minutes.

For the second half, El Salvador quickly widened the lead on the scoreboard.

At 47, Danny Ríos scored a great goal from long distance, sending the ball to the upper right corner of the Ticos’ goal; goalkeeper Mora didn’t even move.

El Salvador did not stop and at minute 53, Walter Pineda sent a great pass to Andrés Rivas, who controlled the ball by turning around and did not hesitate to shoot, putting the fourth for the Salvadorans, and the second in his personal account.

There was still a lot to play for and three minutes later, the Ticos scored the second, Josimar Alcocer scoring through a cross he received from the left wing.

At minute 61, Walter Pineda made a foul in the area, it was a penalty for the Ticos. The 7th had the opportunity to close the gap, his shot hit the post, but unfortunately for the nationals, the ball bounced off Alguera’s back and ended up going into the goal.

From having a three-goal lead, the tie was now one goal away, just as the second half began.

Soto tried to equalize at minute 69, with a free kick that barely went over the crossbar.

The game was wide open, and Harold Osorio tried to extend El Salvador’s lead in the 73rd minute, with a long-range shot that hit the post.

Josimar Alcocer equalized for the Ticos at minute 82, after receiving a delayed ball in the area.

At the last minute, the Ticos turned the result around, after a rebound off Alejandro Cano. It was the victory for Costa Rica.