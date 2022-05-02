Costa Rica defeats El Salvador and is proclaimed UNCAF champion

The Costa Rican national team champion of the FIFA Forward Uncaf Tournament category Under-19, after imposing 5-4 to its similar from El Salvadorin a game that was full of emotions from start to finish and that ended up being decided in the final part, leaving the Ticos as the winners of the contest that was played in Belize.

from the first minute there were emotionsworthy of a final where both teams proved to be worthy of being monarchsbut in the end the experience of the tricolor prevailed, in which he had to come from behind and thus achieve victory when everything seemed to indicate that The Select he would take home the trophy, but his dream was cut short.

The Costa Ricans They started out winning through Fabian Arroyobut the Salvadorans managed to come back quickly with goals from Mayen Gil and Andres Rivas to win 2-1 at the break, for the second part came the party of goals, La Selecta made it 3-1 and 4-1 through Danny Rios and Eduardo Rivas.

Despite the win, the Ticos reacted heroically, at minute 55 appeared Josimar Alcocer to make it 4-2, then it quickly came to 4-3 when Andrew Soto shortened distances and hopes grew, cook reappeared at 81 to score 4-4 and when everything seemed that an own goal from Alexander Cano gave victory to Costa Rica.

the tico team managed to win the championship held in Belizewhich served as preparation to face the CONCACAF Championship which will be played in a few months and where they will look for the pass to the World Cup.