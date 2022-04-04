Costa Rica elects in a ballot a president who faces poverty and unemployment

Costa Rica elects this Sunday in a ballot a president who faces the severe economic crisis that is hitting one of the most stable and “happiest” democracies in Latin America.

The list opposes the right-wing Rodrigo Cháves and the centrist José María Figueres. Both assure that their axis is the economy, although the campaign had more accusations than proposals.

Chaves, who carries a sanction for sexual harassment, slightly leads Figueres, a former president accused of corruption, in the polls.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) opened the polls at 06:00 local time (12:00 GMT), which should close at 18:00 (00:00 GMT on Monday). The first results should be known on Sunday night. Some 3.5 million of the 5 million inhabitants of this nation are eligible to vote. The winner will rule for four years.

“I am going to elect the person I like and who has good principles to govern Costa Rica. The first concern is that there is work, economy and security,” said operator Ángela Marín, 58, the first to vote at the Liceo de San Antonio de Coronado, in the capital San José.

“The two candidates that have remained are people for whom there is not much confidence. But we have to choose between one of the two and hopefully there will be something good,” he added.

Long lines formed early in the voting centers of the capital.

– Priority: employment –

“The next president has to change everything, because this is very poor. There is no work here, there is nothing (…). I want whoever is left to fight for this country,” said Ana Briceño, a 64-year-old travel agent. years, on a pedestrian street in San José.

Through his work, Briceño is closely aware of the impact of the pandemic on tourism, the main economic engine of this leading country in environmental protection and with abundant natural attractions.

Poverty affects 23% of the country’s inhabitants, which suffered one of the largest falls in employment in the region between 2019 and 2020 (-14%), along with Peru, according to ECLAC. Its debt is equal to 70% of its GDP.

Despite the setbacks, Costa Rica heads the ranking in Latin America of the “happiest” countries in the world, according to the most recent World Happiness Report.

– Urgent issues –

“The urgent issues to attend to are those that are causing discomfort and suffering to the population. First, the lack of work. Second, the cost of living. There is little work, little income, and on top of that they are charged very expensive,” Chaves pointed out. , of the new Democratic Social Progress Party (PPSD).

Aged 60, he is an economist who worked for more than 30 years at the World Bank. He was also Minister of Finance of the current government of Carlos Alvarado, for 180 days, between 2019 and 2020.

“In the economic agenda, unemployment is the most important thing, the creation of job opportunities is the priority (…). The first projects that we will submit to the Assembly have to do with promoting work,” said Figueres, of the traditional Partido National Liberation (PLN).

A 67-year-old industrial engineer, he was already president between 1994 and 1998 and is the son of the historic president José Figueres Ferrer, who abolished the army in 1948.

– Questioning –

Chaves received a sanction for sexual harassment of two World Bank subordinates and Figueres was involved in an investigation on suspicion of corruption for a $900,000 consultancy to the French company Alcatel, a firm that acknowledged paying bribes in exchange for contracts.

Chaves assures that the events for which he is questioned, which occurred between 2008 and 2013, were “jokes” that were “misinterpreted due to cultural differences.”

“I think that Chaves is here because of a boomerang effect. He was victimized by his sanction and generated empathy, mainly among men, given that harassment in Costa Rica is an everyday occurrence,” said analyst Gina Sibaja.

Meanwhile, Figueres, to whom a formal case was never opened, acknowledges that he was wrong not to return to the country when requested. The investigation was carried out in 2004, when he was working in Switzerland.

There is 18.1% undecided, according to a survey by the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP-UCR) on March 29.

In the polls, Chaves remained ahead, but his advantage was progressively reduced from 10 percentage points at the beginning of March, to just over three.

The projections assign Chaves 41.4% of the adhesions against 38% for Figueres.

The rightist’s main support comes from men between the ages of 35 and 54 with a university education.

Both reached the ballot after the first round on February 6 between 25 candidates, in which Figueres had an advantage, although not enough to win in the first round.

In the second round, the Constitution states that whoever gets the most votes wins. If there is a tie, the oldest wins. In this case, Figueres.