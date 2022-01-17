Costa Rica: Hydropower for Bitcoin Mining

In Costa Rica, thanks to a surplus of green energy, it seems that a hydroelectric plant put on hiatus due to the pandemic, has now gained a new life, thanks to his use in the mining of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Costa Rica, the hydroelectric plant for Bitcoin mining

It appears that a small river amidst coffee plantations, sugar cane fields and a forest is reportedly providing green energy to a hydroelectric power plant in Costa Rica, now used for mining Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, it is a single hydroelectric plant that today powers hundreds of computers connected to the cryptocurrency business.

35 km from the capital San Jose, near the Poas River, there are already 8 containers with more than 650 machines from 150 customers operating non-stop in mining, powered by the plant.

About that, Eduardo Kooper, president of the family business that owns the 60-acre Data Center CR farm and facility, said:

“We had to put the business on hold for nine months, and exactly one year ago I heard about Bitcoin, blockchain and digital mining. At first I was very skeptical, but we have seen that this business consumes a lot of energy and we have a surplus “

Mining gives new life to the green energy plant

In Costa Rica, the state has a monopoly on power distribution, but it appears that during the pandemic, the government stopped buying electricity, cutting off the use of hydroelectric plants.

On the other hand, it is now known that i miners are looking for clean energy and sustainable precisely to proceed with their business and that this high demand has found a new reference market.

So, after 30 years, the use of the Kooper plant in Costa Rica is now dedicated to its new business, in a country where there is an abundance of green energy.

In this regard, Kooper also stressed that the government should be more aggressive in trying to attract more cryptocurrency businesses, even if he did not give specifics.

Mining and sustainable energy: the reactions of different countries

The question of energy consumption by mining has been the subject of discussions and strong choices in recent years.

While the China has decided to ban the activity in the country, adopting a position “against” the whole crypto sector, the miners already during August 2021 they have chosen alternatives.

Thus it appeared that the Kazakhstan was at the center of the cyclone of miners of the caliber of Bit Mining and Canaan, thanks to his high availability of energy at a decidedly low cost, beyond the cold climate which allows production systems to cool down earlier.

Something that would have negatively affected the price of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at the very beginning of this 2022, due to the street protests resulting from the energy crisis following the liberalization of the market.

But other countries have also been embraced by miners, such as Texas, than with his deregulated energy market, each company has full freedom to choose its supplier, as well as the general energy cost is already low on its own and its production is in abundance.

Remaining in Central America, however, there is El Salvador which, unlike Costa Rica, is much more exposed to cryptocurrencies, legalizing Bitcoin as legal tender from September 2021. El Salvador he opted for the new Bitcoin mining farm powered by the volcano, using geothermal energy.