Costa Rica is beating Canada and Mexico does not pass the draw against the United States!

2022-03-24
Welcome to the minute by minute of the qualifying matches Mexico vs. United States and Costa Rica vs. Canada!
53′ Yellow card for Ronald Matarrita, a player from Costa Rica.
52′ What Joel Campbell did wrong… he was alone in front of Milan Borjan, but the defense caught up with him and they bothered him in the final kick. Sorry Costa Rica.
The second half begins: Costa Rica is going to maintain the advantage against Canada.
The second half began: Mexico is going to break zero in the duel against the gringos, who have been slightly superior.
The first half is over in San José: Costa Rica is giving the blow beating the undefeated leader, Canada.
45+1′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL FOR COSTA RICA! Celso Borges scores the first for the Ticos against Canada; center as with the hand of Ronald Matarrita and Celsinho nails it in Borjan’s frame.
End of the first half: Mexico and the United States are drawing 0-0 at the Azteca stadium for matchday 13 of the Concacaf qualifier.
Four. Five’ Memo Ochoa is saving Mexico; The United States looks for the goal in the Azteca.
35‘Yellow card for Johan Venegas, a player from Costa Rica.
34′ EXPELLED! Saíd Martínez sends off Canadian Mark-Anthony Kaye for a double warning.
30′ Mexico cannot with the United States in the Azteca stadium.
18′ Celso Borges’ header very broken. Canada is saved.
fifteen’ Costa Rica and Canada is quite active, but the score does not move. Kaye, a Canadian player, is booked.
¡RIPPED! The match between Costa Rica and Canada in San José is underway.
¡STARTED! Mexico is already playing at home against the United States for date 13 of the Concacaf qualifier.
Mexico lineup: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Jesús Manuel Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano.
USA lineup: Zack Steffen; DeAndre Yedlin, Walmer Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Mush, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Miles Robinson, Tim Wah, Kellyn Acosta.
Mexicans and Americans play at 8:00 at night, while the other duel is five minutes later.
Canada lineup: Milan Borján; Alistair Johnson, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan Osorio, and Jonathan David.
The Canadians could seal their pass in San José today. They are undefeated.
Lineup of Costa Rica vs. Canada: Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell, Gerson Torres, Orlando Galo, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, and Ronald Matarrita.
Today Canada could seal its qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Mexico is going one step further.
