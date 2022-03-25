Costa Rica is beating Canada and Mexico does not pass the draw against the United States!

2022-03-24

Welcome to the minute by minute of the qualifying matches Mexico vs. United States and Costa Rica vs. Canada!

53′ Yellow card for Ronald Matarrita, a player from Costa Rica.

52′ What Joel Campbell did wrong… he was alone in front of Milan Borjan, but the defense caught up with him and they bothered him in the final kick. Sorry Costa Rica.

The second half begins: Costa Rica is going to maintain the advantage against Canada.

The second half began: Mexico is going to break zero in the duel against the gringos, who have been slightly superior.

The first half is over in San José: Costa Rica is giving the blow beating the undefeated leader, Canada.

45+1′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL FOR COSTA RICA! Celso Borges scores the first for the Ticos against Canada; center as with the hand of Ronald Matarrita and Celsinho nails it in Borjan’s frame.

End of the first half: Mexico and the United States are drawing 0-0 at the Azteca stadium for matchday 13 of the Concacaf qualifier.

Four. Five’ Memo Ochoa is saving Mexico; The United States looks for the goal in the Azteca.

35‘Yellow card for Johan Venegas, a player from Costa Rica.