Costa Rica sentences Mauricio Víquez, a priest who raped a child, to 20 years in prison | Society

The priest Mauricio Víquez Lizano, in a file photograph.

Josué was an 11-year-old boy who, to help in his poor home, approached the parish of his Patarrá district, south of the capital of one of the few Western countries that still has an official Catholic religion, to ask for help. Political Constitution, Costa Rica. It was 2003 and the priest’s name was Mauricio Víquez Lizano, a name more than well known in the country because he used to speak on behalf of the Church. He was a figure of respect and almost veneration for many families who would never have believed that this nice man with a large body was a rapist.

The judicial conviction came 19 years later, this Wednesday, when a criminal court handed down a 20-year prison sentence against Víquez Lizano, who was unable to escape justice despite his attempt to remain hidden in Mexico. There he was captured in 2019 after a police persecution motivated by the disclosure of complaints that three other men had filed in Costa Rica against the priest and against the leadership of the Catholic Church for cover-up.

The criminal judges determined that there is no doubt that Víquez committed a crime of aggravated rape and sexual abuse, in the only case that escaped legal expiration. The other denouncers against Víquez were there accompanying Josué Alvarado and immediately the four of them embraced in a corner of the courtroom, convinced that this Wednesday’s conviction is also valid for everyone. The sentence assumes that the priest gave the boy food or money to help his family in exchange for menial work in the parish, until he gained his trust and sexually assaulted him, including with penetration.

The victim in the case is now 30 years old and decided to come out of anonymity at the time of sentencing. She told the press on cameras what it meant to him: “With the ruling, I felt a total liberation, the ghost that had carried me since I was 12 years old disappeared and I can turn the page of my book.”

Víquez’s personal lawyer says that they will appeal the sentence, that his client did not even know Josué. The church has no formal participation because since 2019 it expelled Víquez from the priestly exercise after a canonical process, after the stories of Víquez victims reported 15 years ago to the ecclesial authorities were disclosed in the press. “For months, we have expressed the need for Mr. Víquez to appear before the courts of the Republic. Today that the sentence is verified, we reiterate our respect for the judges and their verdicts”, answered the Archdiocese of San José to the press.

The bishops are busier in the civil trial facing the Archbishop of San José, José Rafael Quirós, for having kept internal complaints against Víquez for years, according to the lawsuit filed by Anthony Venegas, Michael Rodríguez and Carlos Muñoz, who claim the Church for protecting the priest for so long that he prescribed criminal cases for the abuses they say they suffered when they were altar boys in those years in the parish of Patarrá and Tres Ríos, east of the capital.

But the feeling of Wednesday’s trial was just as liberating for all four men. Venegas ran to publish the photo of the collective hug on his social networks. “Today the priest who abused us was sentenced to 20 years in prison and this photo means so much, we are a group of victims and survivors, united we managed to modify laws, inspire healing, give a message of struggle and above all find justice. Brave and resilient, we made it!” he wrote.

