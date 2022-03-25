Costa Rica surprises by beating Canada and drops Panama from the playoff to Qatar 2022

The Costa Rican national team beat the leader of the Concacaf qualifiers, Canada, 1-0 on Thursday, and displaced Panama from fourth place, which guarantees them to play the playoffs.

The winning goal on matchday twelfth for the team led by Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez was scored by Celso Borges in the first added minute of the first half, when it already seemed that the actions at the Costa Rican National Stadium in San José were going in boards.

In the 34th minute Canada suffered the expulsion of Mark-Anthony Kaye.

With this victory, the Ticos moved into fourth place, which gives them a place in the playoff against Oceania, while those led by John Herdman maintain their leadership in the qualifying table.

On the penultimate date of the Concacaf qualifiers for Qatar 2022 that will be played this Sunday, March 27, the Tica team will visit the eliminated El Salvador while Canada will be local against Jamaica.