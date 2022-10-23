Costa Rica: They locate two bodies that were traveling on a missing jet | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | D.W.

The Costa Rican authorities located this Saturday (10.22.2022) two lifeless bodies, that of a child and an adult, who were traveling on the private jet that crashed in the Caribbean on the night of October 21.

The Red Cross, the National Air Surveillance Service, the Coast Guard and the Judicial Investigation Agency are working on the search and rescue operation that has so far found two bodies, as confirmed by the Ministry of Public Security.

This Saturday, the authorities spotted in the Caribbean Sea the remains of the private plane that disappeared from the radars on Friday night. Five German passengers were traveling on the aircraft, including the businessman Rainer Schaller, along with his family, and the pilot of Swiss nationality. Search efforts will continue to find the other people on the plane, authorities said.

The private jet with registration D-IRSG from Veracruz, Mexico, bound for the airport in the Costa Rican province of Limón (Caribbean), disappeared from radar when it was flying near the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica, at around 6:00 p.m. local on Friday (00:00 GMT on Saturday).

The plane’s manifest indicates that the German people traveling on the aircraft are Rainer Schaller, Christiane Schikorsky and Marcus Kurreck along with the children Finja Schikorsky and Aaron Schaller, in addition to the pilot. Local media have reported that Schaller is a German businessman who founded the GSR groupwhich integrate gym chains globally.

