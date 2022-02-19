Costa Rica will request a transit visa for Cubans at its airports

The bad news continues for Cuban travelers who used Costa Rica as a stopover on their way to Nicaragua. The Costa Rican Migration Directorate has just reported that it will now require a transit visa from Cuban travelers who intend to stop at its airports en route to a third country. The complications continue for Cubans who intend to reach Nicaragua, with their free visa.

A report from the EFE agency explained that Costa Rica would request a transit visa for Cubans (they also included Nicaraguans) who arrive at that nation’s airports, in order to “ensure that the different airlines bound for Europe and the United States can move these foreigners safely.

Costa Rica is aware of the wave of Cuban migrants to the United States, since last November the government of President Daniel Ortega declared that Cuban citizens would have a free visa to enter their country. The Costa Rican authorities indicate that they intend to order and regulate this migration from the exit of the countries of origin, either with destination or transit through Costa Rica.

“Changes in migration policy worldwide have caused differences in the dynamics of mobility of these nationalities, through the different air, land and sea borders, through which other countries have adopted the visa application,” they expressed from the Migration Directorate.

THEY WILL ALSO ASK FOR ENTRY VISAS FROM VENEZUELANS

Costa Rica also announced this Thursday, February 17, that from next Monday it will request a visa from Venezuelan citizens to enter its territory. They intend to organize a safe migration at a time when Venezuelans have not stopped moving towards the United States.

Venezuelans will have to apply for a visa at the consulates of Costa Rica accredited in any country in the region, and visas will have to consult the Directorate of Migration. The decision was communicated to the Venezuelan ambassador in Costa Rica, María Faría, who will exercise the same as of Monday.

“To apply the process according to the current regulation that will allow the Embassy to present visas to the institution,” they explained to the agency EFE.