Costa Smeralda, the Le Palme hotel is sold and becomes luxury

The new hotel management.

The Palme Hotel & Resort changes management and becomes luxury. The exclusive hotel on the Costa Smeralda passes into the hands of Sixth Street, a multinational in partnership in the acquisition with the company Eidos Patners, which deals with consulting.

Eidos Partners will be operational asset manager and together with the other company will carry out the redevelopment works of the structure, totaling 17,000 square meters and 92 rooms. The hotel will become an ultra-luxury five-star resort scheduled to open in 2024. This is a big hit, given that Le Palme is located in Porto Cervo, a location known internationally for luxury tourism. The structure is exclusive and in addition to the comforts it also includes a private beach, a lake, a garden, a restaurant and a swimming pool.

This is the first purchase for Sixth Street, as regards the hospitality sector of hotels and resorts in Italy, after the acquisition of 5 hotels in Spain, in December 2021. Sixth Street’s new Italian investment in hotels it also includes the logistics, office, residential, student housing, telecommunication infrastructure sectors, which the company has acquired over the years. In fact, the company is committed to further growing its investments in Italy, extending into multiple sectors with a focus on real estate.