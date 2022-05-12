Costa, Undersecretary of Health: “After June 15, summer conditions without restrictions





“The country and the government have chosen gradualness to tackle the pandemic, in restrictive measures and easing, after two years there is a different responsibility on the part of citizens, in some situations they continue to wear masks, it is time to trust the Italians. After June 15th, I believe the conditions are in place to reach a summer without restrictions ”. The said Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa at 24 Mattino on Radio24.

“We are confident – added Costa to Radio 24 – that we are facing a new phase. The important thing is to proceed with the fourth dose for the elderly and the frail because it makes them more protected, as well as booster for the approximately three million citizens who are waiting for the booster dose. It is important to complete the vaccination course so in the face of a possible resurgence of the virus we are all protected “.

Regarding the situation in China, “Zero contagion is utopian and unattainable” and Costa believes that the problem is linked to “a different objective, that of zero contagion, utopian and unattainable, and we know it is impossible. The goal is coexistence to allow the country and the hospitals to move forward and not be under pressure “.