Costa, work is being done to anticipate the end of the over 50 vaccine obligation – Healthcare

“The vaccination obligation for over 50s will remain until June 15. There is an assessment that we are making, on which I personally agree, to transform, before June 15, the reinforced green pass into a basic green pass, this it would allow many citizens to return to work obviously taking a swab every two days “. So on Radio Anch’io, on Radio1, the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa. “There is still no precise date – he added – but the hypothesis is to bring forward the date of June 15”.

“In the next few days a time schedule will be established and a phase of gradual relaxation will begin from 1 April. There will be situations in which the green pass will no longer be necessary, for example for bars, restaurants and other outdoor venues. I certainly believe this from April. it will no longer be necessary. ” Then we will proceed with “other easing” and I believe that “by June we will have a scenario that will allow us to reach summer without restrictions,” Costa also said.

“There is a slight increase in infections, not only in Italy” but also in other European countries. “However, it is not significant until we see an increase in hospitalizations, which for now is not there.” This increase “is likely due to Omicron’s sub-variants, one of which is more diffusive than Omicron itself.” And “it occurs mainly among unvaccinated people, in all age groups, mainly adolescents”. So on Mattino 5, on Canale 5, Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, who added: “The increased circulation does not translate into an increase in hospitalizations, so the situation is frankly under control”.