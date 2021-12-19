Health

Costantino (Ausl): “Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise in the last period”

Photo of James Reno James Reno19 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

“Even if they were once believed to have been eradicated, or kept under control, in reality, in the last period, it has been seen that they are growing”.

Demetrio Costantino, head of the MO of the Women’s Health Center in via Boschetto, talks about sexually transmitted diseases: “In particular, we assist patients with syphilis and chlamydia, with the latter being the most involved in terms of sterility problems. and infertility, also favoring the emergence of infections such as pelvic foglosis “.

“These are situations – explains the manager – that must be extremely monitored, as they are extremely important. We already have a very low birth rate and, if we add to this also this type of problem, negative repercussions on the future of our generation are inevitable ”.

The Women’s Health Center deals with this and much more: “Our service has the task of demonstrating as much as possible the spread of these diseases. We have been doing this for some time with the youth counseling center, through a campaign that is fundamentally about information. Lately we have decided to be able to do something more complex online with other services and this is given to us above all by the possibility of working together with an andrologist, an endocrinologist and an infectious disease specialist in order to offer an extremely dynamic service that is close to people and close to them to get out of the disease “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno19 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Green pass, from restaurants to gyms: where the vaccine is needed, where the swab is enough and what remains free

3 weeks ago

Anti-aging key? Control inflammation, fats and sugars – Nourish and Prevent

3 weeks ago

Diabetes and thalassemia: revolutionary treatments created by a Sardinian

November 7, 2021

A cartoon explains the pandemic to children – Games and Safety

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button