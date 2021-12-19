Costantino (Ausl): “Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise in the last period”

“Even if they were once believed to have been eradicated, or kept under control, in reality, in the last period, it has been seen that they are growing”.

Demetrio Costantino, head of the MO of the Women’s Health Center in via Boschetto, talks about sexually transmitted diseases: “In particular, we assist patients with syphilis and chlamydia, with the latter being the most involved in terms of sterility problems. and infertility, also favoring the emergence of infections such as pelvic foglosis “.

“These are situations – explains the manager – that must be extremely monitored, as they are extremely important. We already have a very low birth rate and, if we add to this also this type of problem, negative repercussions on the future of our generation are inevitable ”.

The Women’s Health Center deals with this and much more: “Our service has the task of demonstrating as much as possible the spread of these diseases. We have been doing this for some time with the youth counseling center, through a campaign that is fundamentally about information. Lately we have decided to be able to do something more complex online with other services and this is given to us above all by the possibility of working together with an andrologist, an endocrinologist and an infectious disease specialist in order to offer an extremely dynamic service that is close to people and close to them to get out of the disease “.

