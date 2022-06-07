Costco raises the price of its bakery and adds other surprise changes for its customers

Costco has raised the prices of some products in the bakery and delicatessen area, in the face of inflation.

Amid skyrocketing prices due to runaway inflation in the country, several retail chains have been making some adjustments to the interior, and Costco is no exception.

The club-type chain has been executing a series of changes that you may notice the next time you visit one of its establishments. Although it is known that your $1.50 hot dogs or $4.99 rotisserie chicken will not change in priceother products will have them.

1. Prices of bakery items will rise

These are two articles in particular, the croissant pack and the muffins, both from Kirkland Signature. Users on social networks noted that the 12-pack of croissants went from $4.99 to $5.99, that is, an increase of 20%. Muffins also went up a dollar and are now selling for $8.99 a pack. Costco is famous for its baked goods, and customers are always looking forward to its new releases, like its recently relaunched Caramel Custard and Poppy Seed Almond Muffins.

2. The classics returned to the bakery

Another change is the return of several “stars” from the bakery area that had been discontinued, such as the “Mini All American Chocolate Cakes”, the “Snickerdoodle Mini Cakes”, the “Caramel Flan” and the almond and poppy seed muffins. In several Instagram accounts, users have reported, with videos and photos, these items on the shelves.

3. Costco Next

It is one of the advantages you can have by having your Costco Card. It’s about a online service that allows consumers to purchase limited items from vendors at discounted prices. Shoppers buy available items directly from vendors, notes the Eat This, Not That site.

4. Sushi in more stores

The delicatessen section has surprised consumers in some stores by include sushi in its establishments in St. Louis Park, Minnesota; as well as Brooklyn, Astoria and Long Island, in New Yorkwhere it was not previously offered.

Just as the variety of various products in this area is increasing, network users have also warned of price increases.

5. Member Prescription Program Modifications

The chain recently partnered with prescription digital therapy company Theranica to offer Nerivio, a migraine treatment device, as part of the member prescription program. This can be a good alternative for people who are underinsured.

