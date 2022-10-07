Costitx: The secret refuge of Amber Heard: a town of 1,300 inhabitants in the heart of Mallorca | People

The name of Costitx does not usually appear in the guides of the most outstanding places in Mallorca because it does not have what the majority of foreign tourists who come to these parts are looking for: beaches and coves. It is a quiet town pla, the area located in the heart of the island, where the well-known Majorcan discretion unfolds in all its fullness. Low stone houses, traditional shops and traditional bars in this municipality of just 1,300 inhabitants in which a profile like Amber Heard’s does not stand out among the thousands of foreigners who daily colonize the streets of the most touristic towns in the largest of the Balearic Islands. The actress disguises herself as just another visitor in an ocean of English-speaking tourists.

Perhaps that is why she has chosen this town to take refuge from strange looks and to recover mentally from the trial that confronted her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp, in a long and mediatic process for defamation after an article published in Washington Post in which she described herself as a representative person of the victims of abuse, although without mentioning her ex-husband. In her verdict, she lost and was sentenced to pay 10.35 million dollars (the same change in euros) to her ex-partner, while the actor was sentenced to pay her two million dollars. The judicial process, in which the most intimate details of their relationship were exposed, lasted from April to June and could be followed live on television. He was scrutinized to the extreme on social networks, where day in and day out Heard or key elements of her stories in the room became trending topic. After the sentence, the actress offered an interview on an NBC program to reaffirm that she will maintain “until death” what she declared in court and then completely disappeared from the public radar. Your social networks fell silent on June 1, when she confessed “disappointed” with the jury’s verdict. She since then she had not published anything. Until now.

These days, Heard’s trail emerges in this small town in the center of Mallorca, where she lives with her daughter Oonagh Paige, born in April 2021 through a surrogate mother, and her partner, the film photographer Bianca Butti. There, according to the neighbors, she has been installed since the beginning of summer in a house rented from the family of what was an all-powerful political figure, the former president of the regional Parliament, María Antònia Munar, sentenced to 14 years in prison for various cases of corruption. The house is located in the center of the town and the actress and her partner are usually seen leaving it carrying their daughter in a baby carrier, other times in a cart or carrying shopping bags from a nearby store.

“I’ve had her by my side a couple of times, but I didn’t know who she was until they told me. She goes very normal on the street and does not hide at any time, ”says a young resident of the town who has met her on a few occasions. Heard’s outings are the same as those of any family with a child living in Costitx: visits to the square where the swings are, walks through the streets and some purchases in local establishments. A quiet life.

“She walks with her daughter and goes to the park. She leads a very normal village life, as if she were a native, ”says another neighbor, who recounts that the interpreter of Aquaman He has lived in Costitx for at least two months and intends to stay there for at least a while. Her trace of her public scene was lost in early June after the sentence was notified, while her neighbors have located her in the town since July.

International media, such as TMZ, have already published some snapshots in which the actress can be seen, accompanied by her partner and her daughter, in the town square, having fun on the swings. In another series of photographs they appear walking through the streets with another couple of friends. Majorca Newspaper published last week an image taken on Friday in which the interpreter is seen walking and carrying her daughter on her back. According to this information, the actress has adopted a new identity to go unnoticed and calls herself Martha Jane Cannary, the eighteenth-century American explorer who hid behind the name of Calamity Jane, who fought against the American Indians in the West. A name that she could have assumed as a metaphor for her conflict with Depp, who has always claimed his ancestry. cherokee.

If you look at the actress’s Instagram profile, with more than five million followers, you can find some small clue of her relationship with the island in the past. On January 14, she published a first photo that she herself places in Madrid, but in reality it is an alley in the center of Palma, something that can be verified by the name of the place that is seen at the bottom of the image. 10 days later she published another photograph, without locating it, in which she encouraged her followers and which is taken in another small square in the historic center of the Balearic capital, very close to the cathedral.

The presence of the actress in Mallorca has taken weeks to be detected and it can continue like this if she decides to dilute herself among the colony of visitors who go out every day to explore the most reviewed corners in the guides on the island.