costs doubled and 13 years of delays

Leave behind the problems of energy autonomy and environmental sustainability with the largest nuclear reactor in Europe. With these two objectives, Finland is preparing to commission Olkiluoto 3, the largest nuclear plant on the continent, which will allow it to increase the electricity production capacity of the Scandinavian republic by 1,600 megawatts. But the figures show that, net of Europe’s lead, the large reactor has so far been a bad deal.

The initial construction costs were estimated at around 3.2 billion euros and the new maxi energy production plant, according to the original project, had to be completed by 2009. The unexpected total cost must also be added to the now thirteen years of delay. of the work, which has risen over the years to reach the record figure of 8.5 billion euros. The increase in prices and the lengthening of construction times are mainly due to a series of technical problems encountered during the works combined with the legal battles that have arisen in recent years to determine who and to what extent should take charge of them. In fact, part of the operations had been entrusted to a consortium of companies – which also includes Areva and Siemens – which have assumed responsibility for the new financial charges between themselves.

Leaving behind the delays and construction problems, the Finnish nuclear safety authority has allowed the Olkiluoto 3 reactor to come into operation in June 2022. Until then, the reactor – the fifth in the country – will be able to conduct the first tests at low power and then start full production in the second half of next year.

The largest nuclear reactor in Europe is expected to be able to meet about 15 percent of Finland’s electricity consumption, making the country’s dependence on nuclear power rise to 40 percent of total consumption. The Nordic EU state can still count on a large production from renewable sources. Suffice it to say that the maximum wind power generation capacity in Finland is up to 2,500 megawatts.

The new reactor located on the west coast will allow the country to emancipate itself even more from energy imports from Russia and Sweden. However, experts are still divided over Olkiluoto 3’s ability to influence current electricity bill prices. Despite the uncertain impact and exorbitant construction costs, Finns seem more convinced than ever of the strategic importance of nuclear energy. According to a survey commissioned by Finnish Energy, around 50 percent of the people surveyed would like to increase the share of nuclear energy in the national production mix. About 25 per cent, on the other hand, found the current level adequate. Only 18 percent said they would prefer a reduction in nuclear dependency.