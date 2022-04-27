Costs: in some places to extend the obligation to wear a mask by one month – Health

Extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors by one month, such as transport, cinemas and theaters. Elsewhere a recommendation is enough. So the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa on RTL 102.5.

For masks “we continue to keep the obligation indoors and reserve it in some situations: public transport, cinemas, theaters, places where there is a greater crowd. There it is reasonable to think of an extension of the obligation by one month. everything else can be passed on to a recommendation “. “Within this week – he concludes – a decision will be made. We are reasoning to arrive at a summer without restrictions”.

“In hospitals, the vaccination obligation continues until the end of the year and, for those who do not respect it, there will be no possibility of being reinstated in the workplace. This has remained a firm point of the government”. While “for everything else, from May 1st the Green Pass will no longer be required” and this “is the real element of change, the tangible sign of a new phase”. Costa said, underlining that “after two years of rules we must convey reassuring messages to citizens who have shown a great sense of responsibility”.