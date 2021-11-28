costs less than 1 euro

Ikea launches into real estate. And to do so he chose Tokyo. A fully furnished mini apartment, obviously with furniture from the Swedish giant, of just 10 square meters. The cost of rent? Only 99 yen, or about 77 euro cents. A studio apartment worthy of Pozzetto’s “country boy”. In 10 square meters there is everything. But on the other hand, Ikea knows how to exploit space. A bedroom, a living room, a kitchen, a dining room and a bathroom. This is how the room located in Shinjuku-ku is furnished. Essential but welcoming as only Ikea can do. The opportunity is definitely not to be missed and from the giant do-it-yourself arrademanto they are on the hunt for the perfect tenant.

Ikea, applications open

The surface area for us Westerners is definitely off the scale, but in the land of the Rising Sun, tiny apartments are growing more and more. On YouTube there are numerous videos in which content creators show how you can live in apartments of 13, 15 square meters. To rent the unmissable property, an application has been opened available for Ikea Family members. On the official website of Ikea Japan, the Tiny Home in Tokyo is presented with a series of images.

At the moment the company has not yet selected the tenant. Applications to win the Ikea Tiny Home are open (they close on December 3rd). The only requirement is to be over 20 years old. The new tenant will be able to sign a rental contract that will be valid until January 15, 2023. The utilities, however, will be borne by the landlord, and God forbid we should add. But jokes aside, the housing issue in Japan is very complicated because building spaces are less and less so real estate prices take off. For everyone, but not for Ikea.

Last update: Sunday 28 November 2021, 22:57



