Ikea opens its first rental apartment in Tokyo. It costs less than 1 euro and, in just 10 square meters furnished with the furniture of the Swedish giant, it has everything you need to live well.

The small apartment that Ikea rents in Tokyo

Ikea has launched on the Tokyo real estate market with the first apartment for rent for less than 1 euro. It is a space of just 10 square meters fully furnished with the furniture of the Swedish giant at a very low price. To rent the unmissable property, an application has been opened available for Ikea Family members. We explain how to do it.

The study / dining room in Ikea’s rented apartment in Tokyo

How the Ikea mini apartment in Tokyo is made

In the first Ikea apartment for rent in Tokyo, nothing is really missing, there is the bedroom, a living room, the kitchen, the dining room and the bathroom. The only thing that is not yet present in the small property is the tenant. The room is located in Shinjuku-ku and measures just 10 square meters but fully coordinated with the Ikea furniture and accessories that make the space welcoming.

The bedroom in the Ikea apartment in Tokyo

The rental cost is only 99 yen, equal to about 77 euro cents. Considering that Tokyo is among the cities with the most expensive real estate market in the world, Ikea’s offer is certainly an opportunity not to be missed.

The Missoni skyscraper in Dubai is an exclusive tower worth more than 180 million euros

How to rent the Ikea house in Tokyo

Ikea offers the possibility to rent your apartment for less than one euro until January 15, 2023. There is time until December 3, 2021 to apply and give yourself the opportunity to rent the original property. In fact, despite measuring only 10 square meters, the Ikea apartment is designed to make the most of the limited space available: “In a small room, one key is to make good use of vertical space. By capturing the room three-dimensionally, new possibilities open up in a limited space“, explains the Swedish company.

In the small apartment there is even space for a guest on the living room sofa which converts into a comfortable bed. The bedroom is accessed via a staircase that leads to the mezzanine, while the desk turns into a table for two people who can dine quietly at home.