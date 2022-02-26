costs less than 40 euros

Amazon’s little gadget will give a new life to your TV, it’s a purchase you won’t regret.

I come to recommend you one of those really useful devices, one of those purchases that you can not regret. The fire tv stick from Amazon is a small device, very similar to a pen drivewhat will completely change your television. you can buy it for less than 40 euros.

I use it every day I have it on my not too recent Philips TV and it’s all I need to watch Netflix, Disney+ or YouTube. If your TV is already a few years old, it may not be necessary to renew it, with the Fire TV Stick you can give it a new life and believe me, you will enjoy it.

Know more: Fire TV Stick

Buy the device from Amazon for very little

Its small control is very comfortable, everything moves quickly and smoothly, everything works great. For less than 40 euros it is postulated as one of the best options out there, it is one of the best purchases i have ever made in recent years.

You can play the best streaming content on your TV together with apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Also the best music with Spotify, Amazon Music and TuneIn. All this, at 1080p resolution. The best multimedia content will be at your fingertips, just a button away.

What’s more, you can enjoy the help of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. On the remote you will find a button with which to invoke it in a simple way, ask him to play your favorite seriesput on some music or ask him when the next game of the Lithuanian handball team is.

Know more: Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick has no flaws, it’s good, nice and cheap. If you want to renew your old-fashioned television inside, you already know what you should do. You will not regret.

If you want to take a look at other offers…

This recommended Xiaomi smartwatch falls below 100 euros

Related topics: Mobile

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!