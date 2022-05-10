Alexa comes to your house with a discount. One of the most special speakers drops in price, although only for a limited time.

You can take one of the most special smart speakers from Amazon and save a good pinch. The 2nd Gen Echo Show collapses, has a 42% discount. Inside it lives Alexa, who will solve your doubts and will be your best companion.

We are not talking about a normal and ordinary speaker, this Echo Show 5 arrives with a 5-inch screen that will show all kinds of information. Its usual price is almost 85 euros and you can buy it for less than 49 euroswe are facing a more than interesting offer.

Amazon’s display speaker pulls its price

The Echo Show arrives with a 5-inch panel and HD resolution that will display the information that matters most to you. The next events of your calendar, the controls of your smart home, the results of your favorite team… In addition, it incorporates a front camera so you can make video calls.

Alexa is always there to help you, just summon her to listen to everything you say. It is not only used to inform you about the weather forecast, If you know how to use Amazon smart speakers, a whole world of possibilities opens up.

You will also have the possibility to connect remotely from your smartphone and see what is happening at home while you are away. It’s not just a smart speaker, you can also use it as a security camera. On the other hand, it could not be otherwise, promise great sound quality to fill your house with music.

The key is to create an entire smart grid, so if you have other smart devices you can connect them to control everything with your voice. If your devices are not compatible with Alexa, some smart plugs will help you to turn any device into an Alexa device.

can you take one of the best smart speakers with a screen for less than 50 eurosIt is not an offer that you see every day. When you discover everything that Alexa is capable of doing for you, you will not be able to leave her behind, a smart speaker can be your faithful companion.

