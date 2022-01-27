Costs, mobility, consumption: a survey reveals the fragility (and strengths) of Italians on the environment

We think we are “sustainable” and, in reality, we risk not being at all. We think we are doing everything possible to save the environment and, instead, our behaviors are often not enough. An international survey – conducted by Altroconsumo together with other consumer associations 13 countries worldwide and premiered by Open – shows that there is still a lot to do. Many think – and this is precisely what emerges from the research – that waste management, therefore for example the correct separate collection, is among the factors that have the greatest impact on the environment. Not so: according to the experts who collaborated in the survey, it is the habits related to nutrition and mobility that have the greatest impact on sustainability. So what are the behaviors we should assume? «The research shows that we are not in terrible shape but that there is still a lot to do. The result for Italy is not flattering: we are good at nutrition while our Achilles heel remains mobility. The biggest problem we perceive? Excessive costs, services to citizens that are not always efficient and information for the consumer is often unclear. The truth is that it is not only the costs that are weighing, but also the culture, the education of citizens on sustainability “, declares a Open Flavio Pellegrinuzzi, co-author of the Altroconsumo investigation for Italy.

Italians are attentive to separate waste collection and nutrition

Altroconsumo involved in Italy 1,019 citizens aged 18 to 74: the total number of respondents, in 14 countries considered is of 14,817. The areas considered are food, travel and mobility, water and energy at home, waste and the purchase of products and services. The survey, made a September 2021, also involved Spain, Germany, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, France, Austria, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Canada and Slovenia. It emerged that Italians are among the most careful in waste management. L’80 percent recycle in the right way, separating waste well and throwing it where foreseen. But there is a false belief that this is enough to be right with the conscience. According to experts, waste is the lesser problem than others that we all continue to underestimate. Just like food where, however, Italians seem to be very picky. Among the most attentive ever, second only to Austria. The 74 percent avoid or reduce the consumption of foods of animal origin such as meat, fish and dairy products. The 71 percent avoids or reduces food waste.

The costs are excessive

But there is a “but” that concerns all aspects of sustainability. Too easy to be “green” with a full wallet. The barriers to adopting sustainable behaviors are found above all in the perception of excessive costs. Being “green” sometimes requires a very high spending capacity. Choosing food products that truly respect the environment has a cost, as does installing a purifier at home to avoid buying plastic bottles every day (which pollute but cost very little). The 32 percent it avoids or reduces food packaging such as bottled water, but it is still too little. On the energy front, for example, among the most delicate ones, especially now with the expensive bills, only the 45 percent it has a well insulated house (building, walls, roof and windows) precisely because it has a cost. There are behaviors that everyone could adopt such as not using the air conditioner and heating too much or turning off the lights and stand-by devices, but only the 64 percent it does. The 47 percent of the Italians, on the other hand, have energy-efficient appliances, devices and lighting systems. Behaviors that guarantee savings on the bill as well as an advantage for the environment (but which risk being a luxury). Only the 13 percent it produces at least part of the energy it uses at home with solar panels. As for purchases, however, the 57 percent prefers products of better quality, reliability and durability, only the 38 percent avoid buying single-use products and the 33 percent undertakes to purchase products and services from environmentally conscious companies. Organic products cost and, therefore, are not affordable for everyone.

The Achilles heel? Mobility

Finally, on the mobility front, Italy is in tenth place. «This is a critical sector, we still rely on the private medium, we have 60 cars for every 100 inhabitantswhich in Rome even become 71. We are the third European country with the highest motorization rate. On the other hand, public transport is still too little chosen, also because it is considered unsatisfactory by the population “, adds Flavio Pellegrinuzzi to Open. Still many continue to travel by car also because in some parts of Italy it is not possible to do otherwise, since public transport is almost non-existent (think of Southern Italy, ed). “We need more collaboration from the administrations, from the state to local authorities,” thunders Pellegrinuzzi. In short, if basic services are lacking, you are not going anywhere. The 53 percent of respondents say they use the car only when necessary, the11 percent not even own it while only the 5 percent have a hybrid or electric car. The reason? Costs too much.

The 38 percent moves on foot, by bike or by public transport, where present, while only the 32 percent follows sustainable tourism practices, for example avoiding cruise ships and staying in hotels with ecological certifications. Too bad that for experts mobility and travel are in second place for impact on the environment. Only the 43 percent of Italians avoids or reduces air travel by preferring less polluting means such as trains (to be used where possible, not in Sicily for example where trains are a mirage). The research also shows that the least attentive to the environment are men who do not have a high school diploma while the “green” profile par excellence is that of women over 55 years old, with at least a high school diploma. The 71 percent of Italians believe that it is important to have sustainable behaviors, a predisposition to which institutions and companies are also called to contribute. Our country, therefore, is in sixth place (up 14 countries) with a sustainable lifestyle index of 53 (the first is Austria with an index of 57 followed by France with 55). A sufficient result, in short. Certainly not exciting.

How to be “green” without spending a fortune

To conclude, there are different behaviors that each of us can carry out without excessive costs to concretely help the environment and not to create more damage than what has already been done over the years. Here are our tips:

Minimize plastic bottles or, if necessary, dispose of them properly. In general, just replace them with a filter jug ​​(minimum cost, even of 10 euros therefore with a nice saving in the very short term) or, in the case of economic possibilities, with a purifier to be installed at home;

therefore with a nice saving in the very short term) or, in the case of economic possibilities, with a purifier to be installed at home; Do not leave heaters and air conditioners on when you are not at home or when you really don’t need them;

Always turn off the lights and all devices, even those put on standby such as televisions, when they are not in use;

Don’t buy products that we don’t really need and, if they break down, at least try to repair them without throwing them away right away. If we don’t want them anymore, but they still work, it would be good to donate them;

Recycle waste correctly, for example avoiding mixing paper with plastic;

Avoid buying disposable products or products with excessive food packaging;

Reduce the consumption of meat, fish and dairy products for purely environmental reasons (we do not go into the merits of other delicate issues here);

Do not use the car to make a few meters, prefer – where possible – public transport. The ideal would be to travel on foot or by bike or scooter;

Choose appliances with a good energy class: you will spend a little more but the costs will be amortized in a very short time. A choice that, in fact, helps the environment but also the wallet;

Choose the train instead of the plane, clearly whenever possible. To go from Milan to Rome, for example, a train is better than a plane:

If you have the economic possibilities, opt for solar panels and well insulated houses (but even here it is a question of the wallet, in fact);

If possible, it is always better to buy sustainable products, so as to help the environment;

Finally, it is better to avoid cruise ships and hotels without ecological certifications. Sometimes it is better to have a private room in a shared apartment or an entire accommodation provided by a host.

