Costs of residential photovoltaic installations increase in Portugal – pv magazine International

This year, the installation costs of residential systems have risen by 40.5% in Portugal.

The Portuguese platform Fixando, a service that facilitates the installation of photovoltaic systems on roofs, forecasts that the demand for renewables will skyrocket by 180% by the end of this year.

Rising gas and electricity prices have prompted consumers to invest in renewable energy sources, and companies have similarly raised prices in the face of record demand and a lack of skilled labor.

The districts in which Fixando registered the most requests are Lisbon (17%), Porto (15%), Setúbal (10%), Aveiro (9%), Braga (8%) and Leiria (8%).

The majority of users look for these services for houses with surfaces greater than 100 square meters (89%). Despite the price increase, 42% plan to connect their solar panels to the grid, and only 25% prefer to remain off-grid.

Fixando conducted the study between July 1 and August 25. It surveyed 2,600 users and 1,200 professionals registered on its platform.

“The prices charged by professionals and companies have grown exponentially, especially due to the shortage of labor and materials,” explains Alice Nunes, director of new businesses at Fixando. According to the company, 55% of requests made through its platform went unanswered in July. And less than 10% of the companies that appear in the app offer new appointments.