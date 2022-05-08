Cota and Acevedo begin concentration with the Mexican National Team

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 07.05.2022 16:07:46





The concentration of the Mexican National Team for the summer games, both with friendlies against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador as officers within the Concacaf Nations League against Suriname in Torreón and Jamaica in Kingston, will start this Sunday at the High Performance Center with two players.

The first to concentrate will be the goalkeepers of León and Santos, Rodolfo Cota and Carlos Acevedo, who no longer have participation with their clubs in Clausura 2022, and after a week of vacation they join the concentration.

These two goalkeepers are fighting for the place of third goalkeeper for the World Cup, since William Ochoa Y Alfredo Talaverathey have a secured site on the list that must deliver the Tata Martino for the winter fair in Qatar.

Acevedo Y dimension They will be working this week at the High Performance Center with the goalkeeping coach, Nestor Pineroand the next weekend they will break concentration and return with the chosen players from those who were eliminated in the Repechage Clausura 2022.

The list will be 38 players for the five matches that the Tri this summer and that will serve the Tata Martino to finish clearing up the last doubts he has regarding the squad he will have for the World Cup.