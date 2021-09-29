Coti enters into a partnership with Cardano, will launch the Djed stablecoin focused on DeFi

A new stablecoin is coming to the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, which will allow it to conduct decentralized finance operations and reduce transaction fees.

Coti, payment gateway provider for Cardano, will be the official issuer of Djed, a new stablecoin focused on DeFi. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, and Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of Coti, announced the project yesterday, during the Cardano Summit.

The new stablecoin it will be based on an algorithmic design, which uses smart contracts to ensure price stability. The main use of this stablecoin will be in the payment of transaction fees on the network, so as to avoid “volatile and exorbitant gas fees“and make the costs”more predictable.“

According to Djed’s research paper, published in August, the protocol will behave like a “autonomous bank that buys and sells stablecoins at a certain price, in a range anchored to the target price.“The stablecoin will operate by maintaining a reserve of core currencies, minting and destroying stable assets and reserve currencies on a regular basis.

According to Hoskinson, the stablecoin Djed could represent a game changer for the cryptocurrency sector, as it will attract “a whole new audience at a time when the industry is already experiencing astronomical growth.“

The news comes shortly after Coti partnered with Cardano’s stablecoin hub Ardana to bring decentralized stablecoin payments to AdaPay, a payment gateway that supports over 30 fiat currencies.