News

Coti enters into a partnership with Cardano, will launch the Djed stablecoin focused on DeFi

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A new stablecoin is coming to the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, which will allow it to conduct decentralized finance operations and reduce transaction fees.

Coti, payment gateway provider for Cardano, will be the official issuer of Djed, a new stablecoin focused on DeFi. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, and Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of Coti, announced the project yesterday, during the Cardano Summit.

The new stablecoin it will be based on an algorithmic design, which uses smart contracts to ensure price stability. The main use of this stablecoin will be in the payment of transaction fees on the network, so as to avoid “volatile and exorbitant gas fees“and make the costs”more predictable.

According to Djed’s research paper, published in August, the protocol will behave like a “autonomous bank that buys and sells stablecoins at a certain price, in a range anchored to the target price.“The stablecoin will operate by maintaining a reserve of core currencies, minting and destroying stable assets and reserve currencies on a regular basis.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related: Following its hard fork, Cardano introduces smart contracts

According to Hoskinson, the stablecoin Djed could represent a game changer for the cryptocurrency sector, as it will attract “a whole new audience at a time when the industry is already experiencing astronomical growth.

The news comes shortly after Coti partnered with Cardano’s stablecoin hub Ardana to bring decentralized stablecoin payments to AdaPay, a payment gateway that supports over 30 fiat currencies.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

584
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
463
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
400
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
400
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
398
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
387
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
385
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
381
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
320
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top