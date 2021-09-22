Cotril Award for Cinema 2019 to Alexandra Daddario and Denise Tantucci

The two actresses among the guests scheduled at Alice nella città

COTRIL, official hairstylist of the 14th edition of the Rome Film Festival and official sponsor of Alice in the city, chooses the Roman festival to confirm its commitment to the world of cinema by establishing the “Cotril Award for Cinema 2019”, which aims to support i young talents. The actresses were awarded in this 1st edition Alexandra Daddario and Denise Tantucci.

Rome, which has always been the homeland and symbol of cinema in the world, is only the first stage of a long journey that will see young national and international excellences rewarded during the most important film events.

Alexandra Daddario, beloved on social networks with over 13 million followers, is in Rome for the preview of the comedy based on the bestseller by Sophie Kinsella, “Can you keep a secret?” and is known on the big screen for her recent role in “Baywatch “, but also in “Burying the Ex”, “San Andreas” And “The Choice”.

Loading... Advertisements

Denise Tantucciinstead, a very young Italian actress who presented the film at the Locarno Film Festival in 2018 “Likemeback” by LG Seràgnoli, is in these days in Rome to present the film “Dark” by Emanuela Rossi (Alice nella città – Panorama Italia) and will be among the protagonists of the highly anticipated new film by Nanni Moretti “Three floors”, taken from the work of the same name by Eshkol Nevo.

To deliver the prize in the hall Alice TimVision before the screening of “Can you keep a secret?” at 16.30, Fabia Bettini, Artistic Director of “Alice nella Città”, and the actress Catrinel Marlon, Cotril testimonial, protagonist at the last Cannes Film Festival with the film “La Gomera”.